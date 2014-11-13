India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Wednesday, breaking their five-day streak of record closing highs as energy and utility shares lost ground, while the Nasdaq climbed.

Energy shares fell along with oil prices, with Brent crude oil breaking below $80 a barrel for the first time since September 2010. Shares of Exxon Mobil were down 1.1 percent at $95.38, while the S&P energy index dropped 0.9 percent.

- - - -

EDINBURGH - Britain’s top equity index fell on Wednesday, hit by disappointing corporate updates and a decline in bank shares after regulators imposed fines to settle allegations of foreign exchange malpractice.

Outsourcing company Capita slid 6.5 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with traders citing concerns about a possible slowdown in its order pipeline, even though Capita said it was on track for at least 8 percent organic growth for the full year.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks were little changed on Thursday, holding near 7-year highs as investors took a pause from intense buying and Wall Street slipped from record highs.

The Nikkei benchmark was up 0.1 percent at 17,208.99 points at 0132 GMT.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.1 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar took time out from its rally against the yen and euro early on Thursday as traders awaited a batch of Chinese and U.S. data, while the British pound languished at 14-month lows versus its U.S. peer after dovish messages from the Bank of England.

The dollar was little changed at 115.58 yen JPY= after its advance to a seven-year peak of 116.11 was checked the previous day. The yen stabilised somewhat after Japan’s top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga cooled speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a snap election in December.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Thursday as investors waited for U.S. data for possible cues, but sentiment remained fragile as optimism over an economic recovery and a strong dollar dimmed bullion’s appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold was flat at $1,159.86 an ounce at 0046 GMT, after easing 0.3 percent the session before.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper marked time on Thursday ahead of a reading on China’s industrial production, which may shed fresh light on its metals demand and counter worries over slowing growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $6,675 a tonne by 0105 GMT, down 0.1 percent, after closing little changed in the previous session.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Benchmark Brent crude fell below $80 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2010 on technical selling, pressure from a strong dollar and after Saudi Arabia’s oil minister refused to say if the kingdom will support calls from some OPEC members to cut crude output.

After settlement, the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. crude inventories shrank by 1.5 million barrels last week. But Brent did not rebound even though analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a build of 800,000 barrels. On Thursday, the U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration will issue official weekly inventory data.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)