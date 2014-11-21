India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 finished at record highs on Thursday as data showed further strength in the U.S. economy and Intel gave an upbeat forecast.

Tech shares gave the market its biggest lift, along with energy. Boosting all three major indexes, Intel shares jumped 4.7 percent to $35.95, hitting their highest level since January 2002, after its 2015 revenue outlook was above Wall Street’s expectations and the company raised its dividend.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell for a second day on Thursday, hit by weak economic data from the euro zone and China and a profit warning from energy supplier Centrica.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3 percent lower at 6,678.90 points, extending its retreat from an eight-week high reached on the previous day.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks skidded on Friday as selling ahead of a long weekend and signs of short-term overheating offset a boost from a solid Wall Street performance rooted in U.S economic strength.

The Nikkei average shed 0.7 percent to 17,172.82 by 0120 GMT, leaving the benchmark on course to snap a run of four weeks of gains.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.02 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar paused for breath on Friday as its recent rapid ascent on the yen attracted profit taking, though the market mood remains bullish on the currency given the outperformance of the U.S. economy.

The dollar had set up camp at 118.21 yen to be within easy walking distance of the seven-year peak of 118.96, while the euro levelled off at 148.17 from a top around 149.12 . For a full report, click on

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched higher on Thursday as investors sought the safety of government bonds amid concerns about global growth following weak manufacturing data from China and Europe.

Data showed underlying U.S. inflation pressures increased last month, initial weekly jobless claims dipped and existing home sales strengthened, initially helping yields edge higher. But data out of Europe and China outweighed the impact of the sturdy U.S. data.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was headed for a third weekly gain in a row on Friday buoyed by a pause in the dollar rally and short-covering after sharp losses, with support also from physical demand that is picking up on firmer prices.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,193.06 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 percent in the previous session. The metal is so far up 0.4 percent for the week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was barely changed on Friday but was on target for its biggest weekly loss since early October, as consumer demand faded and investor activity dwindled ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving next week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded little changed at $6,662 a tonne by 0219 GMT, and was set to end the week down by 0.6 percent. Turnover was extremely low with less than 500 lots traded in across the benchmark contracts.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil closed higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day loss, as strong U.S. economic data bolstered crude markets but focus remained on whether OPEC will cut output to end a five-month long selloff when it meets next week.

Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region grew at its fastest pace in two decades, U.S. home resales jumped to their highest in more than a year in October, and a gauge of future U.S. economic activity gained more than expected last month

