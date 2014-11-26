India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as the U.S. economy grew more than expected last quarter but soft readings on consumer confidence and house prices kept major indexes in a tight range. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.96 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,814.94, the S&P 500 lost 2.38 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,067.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,758.25. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied near a two-month high on Tuesday, as stronger banking stocks were offset by a fall in mining companies as metals prices weakened. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.35 points higher, or flat in percentage terms, at 6,731.14 points. The index reached a two-month high last week. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks ticked down on Wednesday as anxiety about key economic data due on Friday plus a holiday-shortened U.S. trading week dampened investor risk appetites, while Honda Motor Co Ltd dropped after under-reporting accidents. The Nikkei benchmark slipped 0.2 percent to 17,369.58 by 0144 GMT. For a full report, click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index is trading 0.07 percent higher. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The Australian dollar hovered at a four-year low early on Wednesday, having been singled out by sellers in an otherwise aimless currency market ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. The Aussie dropped almost a full U.S. cent to as far as $0.8514, reaching a low not see since July 2010. It has now given back half of its 2008-2011 rally from around $0.6000 to $1.1100. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday, with long-dated ones hitting their lowest in over a month, after a strong auction of five-year notes and a single major bid for long-dated U.S. debt. Month-end buying of Treasury notes boosted demand at the Treasury's auction of $35 billion in five-year notes, analysts said. Yields had previously fallen after record-low yields overseas pushed more buyers into the U.S. bond market. For a full report, click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold dipped from $1,200 an ounce on Wednesday as equities rose on optimism over the U.S. economy, while traders nervously awaited cues from the dollar and a Swiss referendum on its central bank's gold reserves. Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,199.15 an ounce by 0045 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London Metal Exchange copper traded slightly firmer early on Wednesday, supported by U.S. GDP data after slipping overnight, while Shanghai futures faced downward pressure. Three-month copper stood at $6,608.75 a tonne at 0200 GMT, up $2.75 from the London close. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices dropped early on Wednesday as Asia's top economies showed signs of weakness, but hopes for output cuts by producer club OPEC curbed losses. Benchmark Brent crude oil futures were trading down 20 cents at $78.13 a barrel at 0150 GMT, while U.S. crude was 30 cents lower at $73.79 a barrel. For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)