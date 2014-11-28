India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index lagged its continental peers on Thursday, held back by energy shares as crude prices plunged to fresh four-year lows after oil producing countries decided to keep output unchanged.

The FTSE, which is hovering just below a recent two-month high hit on Wednesday, is roughly flat for the year.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks gained ground on Friday as a weaker yen helped exporter stocks, while falling oil prices were seen as likely to stimulate global demand, supporting investor sentiment.

The Nikkei benchmark added 1.0 percent to 17,410.87 by 0125 GMT, and is on course for a monthly gain of around 6 percent.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.47 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held firm early on Friday, having made notable gains versus the Canadian dollar and Norwegian crown in an otherwise lacklustre market because of a holiday in the United States.

The U.S. dollar rallied to 6.9438 crowns, reaching a high not seen in over five years. It was last at 6.9240. It raced to a one-week high against its Canadian counterpart at C1.1355, before steadying at C$1.1330

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over a month on Wednesday, while long-dated yields hit more than one-month lows for a second straight day on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data and continued low yields in Europe.

A disappointing batch of U.S. data underpinned the bid for safe-haven Treasuries. Analysts said the data gave the U.S. Federal Reserve more reason to keep interest rates low and that the impact was pronounced given low volumes ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses into a third session on Friday and was headed for a weekly drop on expectations that plunging oil prices could sap inflationary pressure, curbing the metal’s appeal as a hedge.

Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,187.40 an ounce by 0037 GMT. The metal has lost about 1 percent for the week, snapping a three-week rally.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Copper prices slipped on Thursday, weighed down by a strong dollar, although further falls were capped by support from monetary easing in top consumer China and an upturn in economic sentiment in Europe while a strong dollar capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange, untraded at the close, was bid at $6,555 a tonne, down 0.2 percent, having earlier touched its lowest since Nov 5 at $6,550 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude fell towards $72 a barrel on Friday, close to a four-year low touched the day before after OPEC decided not to cut oil output to support prices.

Brent crude had fallen 13 cents to $72.33 a barrel by 0211 after plummeting $5.17 to close the previous session at 72.58. Earlier on Thursday, it touched its weakest since July 2010 at $71.25.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)