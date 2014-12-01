India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended mostly flat in a holiday-shortened session on Friday as a massive decline in the energy sector offset strength in consumer names, but major indexes rose for a sixth straight week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.49 points to 17,828.24, the S&P 500 lost 5.27 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,067.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,791.63

LONDON - Britain’s top share index ended the week slightly lower after oil’s plunge dragged down energy stocks and offset gains for travel and consumer stocks set to benefit from cheaper fuel.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.01 percent at 6,722.62 points after falling as far as 6,667.08, its lowest since Nov.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a fresh seven-year high on Monday as strong corporate spending lifted sentiment, with airline shares extending gains as oil prices tumbled further.

The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 17,615.14 points by mid-morning after climbing as high as 17,649.02, the highest since July 2007.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.8 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar rose to a new seven-year high against the yen on Monday amid growing concerns over deflationary pressure in Japan in the face of sliding oil prices.

The drop in oil prices has worked to further highlight the divergence in U.S. and Japanese monetary policies, with the Bank of Japan’s aim of vanquishing deflation expected to take longer than initially expected.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields fell for a sixth straight session and notched their second straight monthly declines on Friday on signs of disinflation and month-end buying.

Breakevens on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) hit their lowest point since October 2011, at roughly 1.8 percent and below the Fed’s inflation target of 2 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold slid 2 percent on Monday and silver slumped to its lowest since 2009 after Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to boost central bank gold reserves, providing a new trigger for sell-offs in an already nervous market.

Spot gold dropped as far as $1,142.91 an ounce, its lowest since early November when it marked a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85. It was down 1.6 percent at $1,148.01 by 0107 GMT.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper tumbled to its lowest in four-and-a-half years on Monday, while Shanghai metals slid, tracking a drop in oil prices as global crude supply looked set to overwhelm demand.

Weakening China economic growth momentum compounded global slowdown jitters. An official reading showed growth in China’s factories slowed more expected in November, while a private sector survey showed momentum stalled.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude fell more than $2 to a five-year low in Asian trade on Monday, while Brent futures touched a fresh four-year low, extending a steep sell-off after OPEC decided not to cut production last week, keeping markets well supplied.

Both U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent LCOc1 have fallen for five straight months, oil’s longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)