India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Tuesday as concerns about global weakness and political turmoil were offset by gains in technology and energy shares.

The index managed to nearly erase a 1.3 percent decline from earlier in the day, moving more than 26 points to its high of the day from its low.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s main equity index fell to one-month lows on Tuesday, hit by supermarket retailer Tesco’s fourth profit warning this year.

Shares in Tesco at one stage fell as much as 17 percent to their lowest in around 14 years, wiping some 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) off the firm’s market capitalisation. It later regained some ground to close 6.6 percent lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.07 percent at 17,623.35 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix shed 1.05 percent to 1,421.03.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent lower.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed hefty losses early on Wednesday following a brutal shakeout of bullish positions as investors found excuses to take profits as the year-end loomed.

Spooking markets, political uncertainty in Greece appeared to have reignited worries about Europe, prompting a flight to safety into U.S. Treasuries. That drove yields lower, which in turn knocked the dollar index off a near six-year perch.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. government bonds rallied and 30-year Treasury yields dropped to their lowest in almost two months on Tuesday as falling equity markets and oil prices increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Prices pared gains in the afternoon as some investors took advantage of the rally to sell bonds.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was trading close to a seven-week peak on Wednesday, boosted by safe-haven bids as the dollar weakened on cautious comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials regarding a rate hike and on political uncertainty in Greece.

Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,228.18 an ounce by 0051 GMT. The metal jumped to $1,238.70 in the previous session, its highest since Oct. 23, before closing up 2 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper prices slipped on Wednesday from two-week highs hit the session before, after a short-covering rally lost momentum and ahead of China inflation data later in the day.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.4 percent to $6,454 a tonne by 0109 GMT, eroding 1.2-percent gains from the previous session when it struck a two-week high of $6,532 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent oil prices ended higher on Tuesday after touching a 5-year low and following five straight days of losses, while U.S. crude also rose as players looked for a sustainable price in a market haunted by oversupply concerns.

Sentiment in oil was aided somewhat by a weaker dollar , which boosted the value of commodities denominated in the currency, traders said.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)