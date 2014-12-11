India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks lost more than 1 percent on Wednesday in the S&P 500’s biggest decline since Oct. 13 as another big drop in oil prices hammered energy shares.

The S&P 500 has lost 2.4 percent this week so far, reversing a recent trend. The Dow and S&P 500 had capped a seventh straight week of gains on Friday.

LONDON - Britain’s main equity index fell on Wednesday for a third consecutive day as a further drop in the price of oil hit energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.5 percent, or 29.43 points, at 6,500.04 points - its lowest closing level since early November.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average is set for a third day of losses on Thursday, hitting a more than three-week low after oil prices slumped, while a strong yen and poor machinery data dampened risk taking.

The Nikkei benchmark dropped 2.0 percent to 17,069.70 in mid-morning trade after slipping as low as 17,043.63 earlier, the lowest since Nov. 17. It fell 2.3 percent on Wednesday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.04 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar remained on the backfoot early on Thursday, having fallen for a third session against the yen as the market unwound stretched positions to lock in profits with just one full week of activity left this year.

The dollar fell as far as 117.70 yen, continuing to pull back from a seven-year peak of 121.86 set on Monday as crowded long-dollar trades were thinned out.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after a $21 billion government auction of reopened 10-year notes saw strong demand, helped by growing risk aversion as stock and oil prices slide.

Treasuries have gained this week as concerns about slowing global growth added a safety bid to the debt even as improving U.S. economic momentum increases speculation that the Federal Reserve is closer to increasing interest rates next year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged towards a seven-week high on Thursday as a plunge in global equities and sell-off in the dollar burnished the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,229.30 an ounce by 0034 GMT, not far from a seven-week high of $1,238.20 reached earlier this week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Metals edged higher on Thursday as the dollar weakened against an index of currencies on year-end positioning and risk-aversion triggered by steep losses in oil.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.2 percent to $6,426 a tonne by 0138 GMT, after falling 1 percent in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices tumbled as much as 5 percent on Wednesday, pushing U.S. crude to five-year lows near $60 a barrel after data showed a spike in U.S. inventories and Saudi Arabia’s oil minister reiterated that he has no plans to cut output.

Global benchmark Brent crude prices have nearly halved since hitting a June high above $115 as rising U.S. output and waning demand growth generated a supply surplus that the world’s biggest oil exporter is unwilling to absorb. Further losses could be in store if U.S. oil drops below the psychologically key $60 mark.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)