India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended lower in a volatile session on Monday as oil prices extended their selloff, adding to worries about weak global demand.

The losses follow the S&P 500’s worst weekly performance since May 2012. The index is now down 3.4 percent since Dec. 8 but is still up 7.6 percent for the year so far.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index ended at its lowest closing level in nearly 18 months on Monday as commodity stocks surrendered early gains and fell sharply after a retreat in oil and metals prices.

The UK mining index slumped 2.9 percent to its lowest in more than 5 years, while the oil and gas index slipped 2.5 percent to a 4-1/2 year low, mirroring losses in copper, iron ore SRBcv1 and oil.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped to a more than one-month low on Tuesday morning as a renewed selloff in oil prices added worries about weak global demand, which drove the safe-haven yen higher to the detriment of exporter stocks.

Underscoring the gloom, Russia’s central bank sharply raised its key interest rate to halt a collapse in the rouble as the oil-dependent economy slides towards recession on the back of the rout in oil prices and Western sanctions.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.9 percent lower.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The Russian rouble rebounded from record lows on Tuesday after the Russian central bank hiked interest rates to halt a collapse in its currency, while the backdrop of falling oil prices and concerns over global growth supported the safe-haven yen.

The rouble traded at 60.00 to the dollar after falling to as low as 67.1375 on EBS on Monday.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday as oil prices dropped to five-year lows, denting inflation expectations and raising the appeal of long-maturity bonds over shorter-dated issues.

An early rebound in oil prices faded after OPEC exporters said they would not cut production despite worries about a supply glut. That renewed selling in stocks and buying in longer-dated Treasuries, analysts said.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Tuesday after falling more than 2 percent the session before in its deepest slide in over a year following a sustained slump in oil prices.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,196.10 an ounce by 0035 GMT. The precious metal lost 2.5 percent on Monday, giving up all of last week’s gains as oil prices tumbled to fresh 5-1/2-year lows, cutting’s gold’s draw as a hedge against oil-fueled inflation.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper slipped on Tuesday to near its lowest in a week on indications factory growth in top metals consumer China shrank in December for the first time in seven months, further curbing investor appetite for risk.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.3 percent to $6,381 a tonne by 0248 GMT, adding to 1.4 percent losses from the previous session. Prices are staring at 12.5 percent losses for the year. They fell to $6,363 a tonne on Monday, the weakest since Dec. 9.

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude prices plunged further on Monday after OPEC once again said it will not cut oil output despite fears of a glut, and a UAE official opposed holding an emergency meeting of the producer group to support prices.

U.S. crude tumbled almost 5 percent, extending losses after the close to come within 2 cents of $55 a barrel. Benchmark North Sea Brent fell more than 2 percent, nearing $60 in a rout that also deepened after settlement.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)