India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged on Thursday, extending a Federal Reserve-fueled rally from the previous session and giving the S&P 500 its best two-day advance in three years.

The rally follows the Fed’s commitment on Wednesday to take a “patient” approach toward raising interest rates while signaling it was on track to raise rates in 2015, which analysts said provided clarity and relief to investors over the policy outlook.

LONDON - Britain’s main equity index enjoyed one of its best days so far this year on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pledge for a “patient approach” to any interest rate increase lifted stock markets around the world.

Financial services company Old Mutual and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) were among the best performers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index

TOKYO - Japanese stocks jumped on Friday after Wall Street enjoyed its best two days since late 2011, with sentiment boosted by the Federal Reserve’s pledge of patience in its approach to raising interest rates.

The Nikkei benchmark rose 1.7 percent to 17,504.46 by 0129 GMT, set for its third straight day of gains.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.4 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The safe-haven yen was on the back foot on Friday, as risk assets staged a broad recovery and investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting.

The dollar added 0.2 percent against the yen to buy 119.06 yen, while the euro tacked on 0.2 percent to 146.21 yen.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as Wall Street shares gained a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it might raise interest rates in 2015 but would do so at a gradual pace.

Most U.S. government yields touched one-week highs as some traders exited positions that were betting shorter-term rates would rise faster than longer-term rates. Traders were expecting the U.S. central bank would raise short-term rates even as domestic growth remains subpar and inflation falls short of its 2 percent goal next year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied below $1,200 an ounce on Friday and was set to end a two-week rally as the dollar firmed on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates next year.

But some buying interest from Asia may be supporting bullion at current levels, traders say, allowing it to hold up despite rising equity markets.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper futures inched up in early trade on Friday as oil prices climbed, while Shanghai futures dipped on gloomy Chinese housing data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had firmed 0.31 percent to $6,334.75 a tonne by 0130 GMT, reversing losses of 0.82 percent in the previous session.

OIL

NEW YORK - Global crude oil prices slumped anew on Thursday, a day after a short-covering rally, as traders placed fresh bets the market would resume a six-month rout on worries about a supply glut.

Benchmark Brent and U.S. crude tumbled $2 a barrel each in late trading after initially extending Wednesday’s short-covering, which lifted oil prices by more than $3.

