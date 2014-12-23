India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 ending at records as large-cap technology shares gained and offset continued weakness in energy names.

Major indexes opened with slight gains but strengthened throughout the session, ending near their highs of the day. Despite that, trading was quiet with many market participants out ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday.

LONDON - European equities ended higher on Monday, rising for the fifth session in a row, with Greek shares boosted by the prime minister’s offer to bring pro-European independents into the government.

Bucking the trend, shares in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shed 6.9 percent, hit by renewed fears of big writedowns on poorly performing loans.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks advanced on Monday as rebounding crude prices underpinned oil-related shares.

The Nikkei benchmark ticked up 0.1 percent to end the day at 17,635.14, its highest closing level since Dec. 9.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar held firm early on Tuesday, having risen to its highest level in nearly nine years against a basket of major currencies, driven in part by persistent weakness in the euro and a fresh fall in the yen.

A record-closing high in U.S. stocks appeared to dampen demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency, while a renewed slide in oil weighed on the Canadian dollar.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Intermediate-debt underperformed long-dated bonds on Monday as investors prepared for new five-year and seven-year note supply, after the Treasury sold $27 billion in new two-year notes to solid demand.

Yields rose earlier on Monday as equities held near record levels, reducing safety buying, even as oil prices resumed their downward march.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold struggled to get past overnight losses, trading near its lowest in three weeks on Tuesday, as a slump in oil prices and strength in global equities and the dollar hurt the metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,174.85 an ounce by 0043 GMT. It tumbled nearly 2 percent on Monday, when it also dropped to a three-week low of $1,170.17.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper futures posted modest gains on Tuesday after retreating in the previous session, but remained vulnerable to concerns of global oversupply.

A massive sell-off sent the metal to its lowest level in 4-1/2 years earlier this month amid signs of a supply glut, a situation aggravated by slowing industrial growth in China.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices edged up on Tuesday following a volatile session the day before that saw contracts jump over 2 percentage points before falling back to not much more than $60 a barrel.

Asian trading was thin, curbed by a public holiday in Japan and as many traders close their books ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)