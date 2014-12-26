India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed flat in a short session on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to push major indexes to their sixth straight day of gains despite strength in biotechs and bullish labor market data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.1 points, or 0.03 percent, to 18,030.27, the S&P 500 lost 0.29 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,081.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.05 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,773.47.

LONDON - Bid speculation drove up the shares of medical devices maker Smith & Nephew on Wednesday, allowing it to outpace sluggish European stock markets in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas break.

The 7.7 percent jump in Smith & Nephew, after Bloomberg News reported U.S. rival Stryker was planning a takeover offer for it, allowed Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index to end 0.2 percent higher at 6,609.93 points.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped on Friday as investors closed positions as the year-end approaches, but sentiment remained upbeat about prospects for 2015.

With overseas markets closed on Thursday for Christmas, there was little in the way of market catalysts. The Nikkei benchmark fell 0.1 percent to 17,784.04 by 0105 GMT, after notching its first drop in six sessions on Thursday.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong markets are closed for a public holiday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar edged up against the yen on Friday on light bargain hunting following two sessions of losses, with markets slowly getting into gear after the Christmas holiday.

Market participants expected it would still take a bit of time for business to resume in full swing, with key markets in the region such Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore closed on Friday. The U.K. market will remain closed on Friday although New York will be open.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices ended higher on Wednesday and the yield curve resumed flattening as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates.

The Treasury yield curve is its flattest in six years and two-year note yields are the highest in three-and-a-half years as traders prepare for an imminent rate hike.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up in thin post-Christmas trading on Friday, but the metal was headed for a second straight weekly drop as strength in the dollar and equities hurt safe-haven bids for bullion.

Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,177.31 an ounce by 0020 GMT, not too from a three-week low of $1,170.17 hit earlier in the week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper futures inched up slightly on Thursday, as hopes of new official measures to invigorate the economy offered support for prices, even though domestic demand for the metal continued to sag.

In a sign of weak local demand, spot premiums for copper in Shanghai bonded warehouses fell to just 80 yuan ($13) a tonne, compared with between $40-$50 in the start of the month.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude prices held above $60 a barrel in early Asian trade on Friday as strong U.S. economic data supported the market, while a building supply glut capped gains.

On the supply side, data suggested an increasing glut as U.S. data showed crude inventories unexpectedly rose by 7.3 million barrels last week to their highest December level on record. Analysts had expected a seasonal draw.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)