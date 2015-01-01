India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as crude oil prices continued their descent, but the S&P closed out a third straight year of double-digit gains.

For the year, the Dow ended up 7.5 percent, notching its sixth straight annual gain, and the Nasdaq rose 13.4 percent. The best-performing S&P component in 2014 was Southwest Airlines Co, up 124.6 percent, while Transocean Ltd, down 62.9 percent, was the worst.

LONDON - European shares edged up on Wednesday, helping most regional indexes beef up modest yearly gains after a tumultuous 2014.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was 0.4 percent higher at 1,367.88 points at the provisional close on Wednesday. That gave it a gain for the year of 3.9 percent.

TOKYO - Financial markets in Japan will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 31, to Friday, Jan. 2, and will resume trading on Monday, Jan. 5.

HONG KONG - Financial markets in Hong Kong will be closed on Thursday, Jan 1, for the New Year holiday, and will resume trading on Friday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar ended 2014 with a gain of nearly 13 percent against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, its strongest year since 1997 and, according to most major banks, just a prelude to a further rise next year.

Traders favored the dollar as this year’s winning bet heading into the New Year and pushed the euro to a fresh 29-month low against the greenback of $1.2098, just below a closely watched $1.21 technical level. The dollar also hit a new 29-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9944 franc in thin trade.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended the year stronger on Wednesday as they closed out a year that was the best since 2011, confounding investors who had bet that bonds prices would fall as an expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve gets closer.

Many investors expect the Fed to raise rates in the first half of 2015.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold fell 1.5 percent on pressure from weak oil prices and gains in the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and was poised to end 2014 down a slight 2 percent after falling below $1,200 an ounce.

The impact of a stronger dollar was partially offset by demand from investors worried about tensions in Russia and political uncertainty in Greece. Bullion was on track for a small fall this year after a turbulent 2013, when prices fell by a third following 12 years of gains.

BASE METALS

LONDON - Copper prices ended 2014 with a loss of 14 percent, their biggest annual decline in three years, on concerns that a supply surplus will hit the market next year just as Chinese economic growth shifts down another gear.

Losses in copper, the most widely followed metal, were matched by tin and exceeded only by lead - a market that was in surplus in the year to September - while nickel was the best-performing metal thanks to Indonesia’s ore export ban.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday to a 5-1/2-year low and ended with their second-biggest annual decline ever, down by half since June under pressure from a global glut of crude.

Just before the close, Brent and U.S. oil futures bounced off session lows. But prices still settled at their lowest since May 2009. Weekly U.S. data showed crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected, but inventories at the oil hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, grew, keeping prices depressed.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)