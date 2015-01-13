India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, led by another sharp decline in energy shares as oil prices tumbled about 5 percent and concern grew ahead of corporate earnings season.

Oil prices extended their recent free-fall after Goldman Sachs slashed its short-term price forecasts and Gulf producers showed no signs of curbing output.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index was steady on Monday, giving away early gains after falls on Wall Street and underperforming continental European shares as heavily weighted oil and energy companies dropped.

Brent oil fell 5 percent, dropping below $48 a barrel to near six-year lows following a cut in short-term forecasts by Goldman Sachs.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell 2.0 percent on Tuesday after a long weekend as declines in U.S. stocks and weakening oil prices dampened risk appetite, while a strong yen hurt exporters.

By mid-morning, the Nikkei was at 16,849.34, nearing its one-month low of 16,672.94 hit on Dec. 17. On Friday, it gained 0.2 percent.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.6 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar got off on the backfoot against the yen on Tuesday, as Treasury yields fell on increased demand for safe-haven assets amid plunging oil prices and weaker stock markets.

The dollar edged down about 0.1 percent against the yen to 118.26, moving back toward a one-week low of 118.10 yen touched overnight, as markets in Tokyo reopened after Monday’s public holiday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday as a sell-off in Wall Street stocks and strong demand at a three-year Treasury note auction fed buying for U.S. government debt, driving 30-year yields to near-record lows.

The slide in oil prices to their lowest since April 2009, together with data on Friday that showed a surprise drop in U.S. hourly wages in December, stoked bets the Federal Reserve would not raise benchmark U.S. interest rates until at least the latter months of the year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold took a breather on Tuesday after two-straight sessions of gains to hover near its highest in a month, underpinned by safe-haven demand triggered by a slump in oil prices and global equities.

Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,230.70 an ounce by 0031 GMT, but retained most of its 2-percent gain from the last two sessions. The metal on Monday climbed to its highest since Dec. 10 at $1,235.90.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper clung on above the $6,000-mark on Tuesday, but stayed within reach of five-year lows as beleaguered oil markets soured broader appetite for commodities ahead of key China trade data later in the session.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading little changed at $6,019.25 a tonne by 0120 GMT, after a 1.3-percent drop the session before when it fell to its weakest since October 2009 at $5,966 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years on Monday, extending the second-deepest rout on record, after Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf oil producers showed no sign of cutting output.

An unusual spate of major refinery glitches across the U.S. East and Midwest added to the concerns, threatening to accelerate a buildup of surplus crude.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)