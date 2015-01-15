India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a fourth day on Wednesday as a World Bank forecast fuelled concerns about global economic weakness and copper prices sank, although a late-day rebound in energy shares left the market well off its lows after a volatile session.

The S&P energy index ended up 0.1 percent after falling as much as 2.6 percent. It rebounded late in the day as oil prices jumped by the most in more than two years ahead of options expiration. Crude oil prices remained near six-year lows despite the day’s jump, however.

For a full report, click on

----

LONDON - Britain’s top share index ended more than 2 percent lower on Wednesday, with a plunge in metals prices due to global growth concerns prompting jittery investors to exit mining stocks.

The mining sub-index dropped 6.2 percent, the biggest one-day percentage fall in three years, after copper CMCU3 fell as much as 8 percent to its lowest in 5-1/2 years.

For a full report, click on

----

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei gained on Thursday, recovering from a one-month low as rebounding oil prices eased worries about the global economy, while a pause in the rising yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp.

The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 16,970.96 in mid-morning trade. It fell 1.7 percent the previous day to close at the lowest level since Dec. 17.

For a full report, click on

----

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.2 percent higher.

For a full report, click on

----

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar nursed losses early on Thursday, having retreated across the board after a surprisingly big fall in U.S. retail sales pulled U.S. yields sharply lower.

Investors took some profits on long dollar positions as retail sales recorded their largest decline in 11 months in December.

For a full report, click on

----

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. 30-year Treasuries yield fell to a record low on Wednesday as disappointing U.S. retail sales data raised bets the Federal Reserve would not raise interest rates this year.

A 0.9 percent drop in retail sales in December, the steepest in 11 months, extended the U.S. bond market’s rally in the first two weeks of 2015, which has been underpinned by worries about deflation spreading across Europe and the effect of tumbling oil prices on corporate earnings and capital investments.

For a full report, click on

----

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up on Thursday after Asian equities mostly extended falls on global growth concerns, but the metal stayed below a 12-week high as a sell-off in commodities took a toll.

Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,230.86 an ounce by 0045 GMT.

For a full report, click on

----

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper edged up on Thursday, a day after seeing its biggest one-day slide in more than three years, but traders said buyers were eerily quiet and waiting in size at lower levels.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.8 percent to $5,593 a tonne at 0145 GMT, after careening down 5.3 percent on Wednesday. Prices tumbled more than 8 percent at one point to $5,353.25 a tonne, which was the weakest since January 2009..

For a full report, click on

----

OIL

NEW YORK - World oil prices had their biggest surge in two-and-a-half years on Wednesday, rebounding from a nearly six-year low as traders turned away from the bearish pressures of a worldwide glut to cover themselves on expiring options.

U.S. and Brent crude staged blistering $2 rallies in the final half-hour of trade as dealers with options exposure scrambled to square their positions. Oil had earlier traded steady to lower following data showing that U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose far more than expected last week.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)