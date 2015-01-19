India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday after five sessions of losses, helped by a sharp rebound in energy shares and data that signalled the U.S. economy was on track for solid growth.

U.S. consumer sentiment hit its highest in 11 years in January, while factory output rose last month, reports showed.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index rose on Friday, boosted by BP after the oil major received a smaller fine than anticipated for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

A rebound in Brent crude and commodities helped to support the broader energy and mining sectors.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average crawled back from a 2-1/2-month low on Monday morning as U.S. stocks rebounded after strong economic data buoyed sentiment, while the weaker yen helped exporters rise.

Bucking the strength, Sharp Corp dived 9.1 percent to 229 yen, the lowest since December 2012, after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company is set to slide back into the red this financial year.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 0.4 percent lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro flirted with 11-year lows early on Monday as investors braced for the European Central Bank to take its boldest steps yet to combat deflation and revive the euro zone economy.

The common currency last traded at $1.1561, not far from a trough of $1.14595 hit on Friday. Against the yen, it fetched 135.71, near a three-month low of 134.70.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as an upbeat report on U.S. consumer sentiment and less dire data on inflation sparked profit-taking on recent gains tied to fears about deflation in Europe and a surprise policy move by the Swiss central bank.

The U.S. government debt market came off five days of gains linked to safe-haven demand that had sent the 30-year bond yield to a series of record lows.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held close to a four-month high on Monday as uncertainty in global markets pushed investors towards the safe-haven metal, with the focus this week on the European Central Bank’s policy meeting.

Spot gold was firm at $1,278.21 an ounce by 0046 GMT, near a four-month high of $1,281.50 reached on Friday.

BASE METALS

LONDON - London copper jumped on Monday before paring gains as traders who scooped up the metal near last week’s 5-1/2 year lows took profits, with caution over this week’s European Central Bank meeting seen keeping a lid on any upward momentum.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $5,725.50 a tonne by 0145 GMT, having jumped by more than 1 percent at the open. Prices last week sagged to their lowest since July 2009 at $5,353.25 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Monday, with markets expecting gloomy Chinese economic data to be published this week.

Chinese new home prices fell an average 4.3 percent year-on-year in 68 of the 70 major cities monitored. That was an appetiser for Tuesday’s report on gross domestic product which is expected to show annual growth slowed to 7.2 percent last quarter, undershooting Beijing’s 7.5-percent target and the weakest in 24 years.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)