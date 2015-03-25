India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, with equities maintaining a tight range that corresponded with currency fluctuations as traders focused on the dollar’s strength and its possible effect on corporate earnings.

Data from home sales to inflation and manufacturing indicated the U.S. economy remains strong, but failed to alter expectations of a faster or steeper monetary policy tightening path at the Federal Reserve.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index hit an all-time high before slipping back down on Tuesday, although record low UK inflation data kept investors confident over the market’s longer-term prospects.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose as much as 0.4 percent to a record intraday high of 7,065.08 points, but then slipped back to close down 0.3 percent at 7,019.68 points.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday morning in choppy trade as U.S. shares languished, but losses were limited by investor appetite for stocks before they go ex-dividend later this week.

The Nikkei benchmark fell 0.2 percent to 19,677.45 in mid-morning trade after trading in positive territory earlier.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading up 0.75 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar clung to modest gains early on Wednesday, having made an about-turn overnight in a tentative sign that the recent sell-off may have run its course for now.

The greenback bounced to 119.73 yen from a near one-month trough of 119.22 plumbed overnight but is expected to stall ahead of 120.00.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors bet that low inflation is likely to persist, and that it may make the Federal Reserve less likely to increase interest rates until later this year.

Treasuries have gained since last week’s Fed statement, when the U.S. central bank cut its inflation outlook and growth forecast. A majority of Wall Street’s top banks now see the Fed holding off at least until September before raising interest rates for the first time since 2006.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held firm near a 2-1/2-week high on Wednesday, underpinned by five days of gains from growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates until September.

Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,191.40 an ounce by 0035 GMT, but was not too far from a 2-1/2 week peak of $1,195.30 reached the session before.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Wednesday from more than two-month highs hit the previous session as the dollar firmed, but expectations of falling mine supply buoyed prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.6 percent to $6,111.50 a tonne by 0133 GMT. It ended the previous session little changed after stretching to $6,203.50 a tonne - its highest since Jan. 05.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude futures were steady on Wednesday, but ballooning volumes in storage around the world were expected to pressure prices.

Brent oil futures were trading at $55.13 a barrel at 0229 GMT and U.S. WTI crude was at $47.48 a barrel - both virtually unchanged from their last settlement.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)