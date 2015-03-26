India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a slump in technology and biotechs sent the Nasdaq to its biggest decline in nearly a year while the S&P 500 fell through key support levels.

Semiconductors and biotech stocks weighed heavily on the Nasdaq, suffering their third straight session of declines after strong gains in the prior week.

LONDON - Britain’s leading share index gave up early gains on Wednesday, led down by a late drop in chip designer ARM and a fall in Barclays after a broker downgraded the stock.

ARM fell after the Wall Street open, dropping 6.1 percent by the close as the U.S. sector was hit by a downgrade to AMD and worries over growth after a stellar run.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Thursday as investors sold semi-conductor and other hi-tech shares after their U.S. peers were sold off sharply following soft U.S. economic data.

Oil-related shares bucked the trend and rose 1.0 percent as oil prices firmed after Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab countries launched military operations in Yemen to beat back Shi‘ite militia forces.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index trading up 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The corrective bounce in the U.S. dollar faded again overnight, leaving the currency a shade lower early on Thursday in another hint the recent one-way bullish bet is on ice for now.

Disappointing U.S. economic data on Wednesday, on the heels of last week’s dovish steer from the Federal Reserve, knocked the dollar index lower.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday following weak demand for a $35 billion sale of new five-year notes, indicating yields may need to rise further to attract demand for Thursday’s sale of seven-year notes.

The bid-to-cover ratio for the five-year notes was the lowest since July 2009 as investors stepped away, leaving primary dealers with their largest allocation since October.

COMMODITY

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold stood firm near a 2-1/2 week high on Thursday, holding gains from its longest winning streak since 2012 as soft U.S. data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates low for the time being.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.92 an ounce by 0038 GMT, near a 2-1/2 week peak of $1,199.70 hit in the previous session.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Thursday after a raft of weather-related mine closures in top producer Chile underpinned prices, but clouds over China’s growth prospects curbed upside momentum.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased by 0.1 percent to $6,118 a tonne by 0115 GMT after small losses in the previous session. Prices hit the highest since Jan. 5 at $6,203.50 a tonne on Tuesday on prospects the United States might delay a hotly anticipated rate hike until later this year.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil prices rose by more than a dollar in early Asian trading on Thursday after Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies began a military operation in Yemen, although Asian importers said they were not immediately worried about supply disruptions.

The strike against Houthi rebels who have driven the president from the country’s capital could stoke concerns about the security of oil shipments from the Middle East.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)