India Morning Call-Global Markets

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Stocks fell on Wall Street on Monday as investors fretted over the consequences of a possible debt default by Greece, but talk of multi-billion dollar healthcare deals buoyed shares in the sector, cutting into the market’s loss.

After Sunday’s breakdown of the cash-for-reform talks between Athens and its creditors, Greece has two weeks before facing a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the International Monetary Fund that could leave it out of cash. On Monday, positions among negotiators hardened.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index slipped to trade at three-month lows on Monday, in line with a broad sell-off in European equities, after Greece failed again to reach a deal with its creditors and moved closer to defaulting on its debts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.1 percent at 6,710.52, extending the previous session’s losses of 0.9 percent but slightly outperforming major euro zone indexes.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks slipped on Tuesday as Greece teetered on the brink of a default, while investors kept a wary watch for clues on the timing of U.S. rate increases as the Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy-setting meeting later in the day.

The focus locally was on Toyota Motor’s annual shareholder meeting, where some foreign investors are opposing the carmaker’s controversial plan to issue hybrid shares.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 0.6 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar was steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday, with traders adopting a cautious stance as they wait for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that takes place amid the backdrop of a looming crisis in Greece.

A bright employment report last month as well as an uptick in wage inflation have heightened speculation that the Fed may begin raising interest rates as early as September. That has kept investors abuzz as they look to policy clues from Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s post-meeting news conference on Wednesday.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields dropped on Monday after New York manufacturing data disappointed and on concerns that Greece might default on loans and be ejected from the European currency after talks between the nation and its creditors collapsed.

Manufacturing in New York State slowed in June, dropping to its weakest level in more than two years as new orders fell, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey.

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was firm near $1,185 an ounce on Tuesday, clinging to overnight gains as Greece’s failure to strike a deal with its creditors triggered safe-haven bids and soft U.S. data.

Spot gold was steady at $1,185.80 an ounce by 0219 GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday.

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was mired near a three month trough on Tuesday as traders trimmed risk given worries that a Greek debt default could destabilise the euro zone and as the peak manufacturing season winds down.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $5,819 a tonne by 0129 GMT, after a 1.5 percent slide in the previous session when it plumbed its lowest at $5,777 a tonne since March 19.

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude prices rose after a cautious start on Tuesday, boosted by warnings that a tropical storm was about to hit the coast of oil producing state Texas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday morning at 0200 GMT for the Texas coast from Baffin Bay to High Island.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)