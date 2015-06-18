India Morning Call-Global Markets

MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher following a choppy session on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy is likely strong enough to withstand an interest rate hike later this year.

Even if a majority of Fed officials continue to see higher rates by the end of 2015, they expect rates to rise slightly less by the end of 2016 and 2017 than they did in their March forecasts.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index turned lower by mid-session on Wednesday as losses in grocers and caution before a Federal Reserve announcement later in the day weighed on the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.4 percent lower at 6,680.55 points. The FTSE, which fell to its lowest since late January on Tuesday, has lost around 5.5 percent over the past three weeks as investors worried about a Greek default and rising borrowing costs if the Federal Reserve raises its interest rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell to a fresh one-week low on Thursday after the market digested the U.S. Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on a rate hike, while a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.7 percent to 20,078.47 in midmorning trade after falling to as low as 20,042.43, the lowest level since June 10.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 0.3 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar languished at one-month lows early on Thursday, having suffered a setback after the head of the Federal Reserve disappointed some who had hoped for a clearer signal on when the central bank will lift interest rates.

Instead, Fed Chair Janet Yellen emphasized that the rate decision was still up in the air and rested squarely on further improvement in the labour market, a longstanding concern..

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal funds rate forecasts, but said growth this year is still likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase later in the year.

After contracting in the first quarter, the economy is now on track to grow between 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent in 2015, according to the central bank’s latest policy statement and new projections issued by Fed policymakers.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held on to overnight gains on Thursday as the dollar came under pressure after the Federal Reserve hinted that it may hike U.S. rates later than market expectations and cut economic growth forecasts.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.35 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper climbed on Thursday as market expectations shifted towards a December U.S. rate hike, which dented the dollar, and suggested industry may have longer to access cheaper capital.

The U.S. economy is growing moderately after a winter swoon and likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, but concerns remain over the recovery of the labour market, Federal Reserve officials said.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - Oil prices slipped on Thursday after U.S. government data showed that gasoline stocks and distillate inventories rose last week, although falls were checked by continuing Middle East geopolitical tensions.

U.S. July crude edged down 16 cents at $59.76 a barrel as of 0140 GMT after falling 5 cents in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)