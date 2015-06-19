India Morning Call-Global Markets

MUMBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Nasdaq Composite on Thursday erased its last standing milestone from the dot-com era as it set a record intraday high, with stocks on Wall Street in rally mode boosted by strong economic data.

A report in German newspaper Die Zeit about possible concessions made to Greece by its international creditors, which briefly extended the market’s rally, was later denied by EU diplomats.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index ended higher on Thursday after slipping to a five-month low earlier in the session, with a strong bounce in miners and a rally in U.S. equities helping the broader market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 0.4 percent higher at 6,707.88 points. It earlier fell to 6,625.16, its lowest since late January, as some companies traded without the attraction of their latest dividend payouts.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rebounded from a one-month low on Friday as buyers took advantage of recent dips, but trade was cautious ahead of a Bank Of Japan policy decision and its governor’s comments after the meeting.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to 20,131.95 points by mid-morning after dipping below the 20,000-mark for the first time since mid-May..

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 1.1 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar wallowed at a fresh one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, as tame U.S. inflation data added to uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates.

A measure of core inflation rose a mere 0.1 percent in May, the smallest gain in five months, suggesting the Fed can stick to a very gradual policy tightening cycle, when it eventually does start hiking rates later in the year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday and the yield curve steepened after stronger economic data increased speculation that inflation would increase and that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates.

New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to a near 15-year low and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region accelerated to a six-month high in June, reports showed on Thursday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold clung to its biggest gain in a month on Friday and looked set to post a second straight weekly jump, bolstered by the Federal Reserve’s caution over U.S. interest rate hikes and a softer dollar.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,200.54 an ounce by 0039 GMT. The metal jumped 1.3 percent on Thursday, its biggest daily rise since mid-May. It has gained 1.7 percent for the week.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper eased on Friday and was on track for a fifth weekly fall, with a seasonal ebb in Chinese demand expected to keep eroding prices.

Dominic Schnider, an analyst at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong, said it was a concern that a recovery in China’s manufacturing sector was not stronger given the scale of fiscal support by Beijing.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - Oil futures prices dipped slightly in thin trade on Friday as forecast higher production by U.S. shale oil producers this year added to lingering worries over demand.

U.S. July crude CLc1 shed 6 cents to $60.39 a barrel as of 0157 GMT after closing up 53 cents in the previous session.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)