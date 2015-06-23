India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record as hopes grew that a deal would be reached to prevent Greece from defaulting on loans.

Equities have been largely driven by the situation in Greece of late, with investors concerned that if the country defaults on its loans, it may have to leave the euro or the European Union, potentially shaking the region’s economic foundations.

LONDON - Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 equity index rallied on Monday as bid speculation boosted media group Sky and utility Severn Trent, while hopes of a Greek debt deal lifted stock markets worldwide.

The blue-chip index rose 115.22 points, or 1.7 percent, to 6,825.67 points at the close, its strongest daily gain since the results of the general election in May.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose to a fresh 15-year high on Tuesday morning as hopes grew that a deal would be reached to avoid Greece defaulting on loans, lifting recently fallen stocks such as banks.

The Nikkei share average was up 1.4 percent at 20,715.54 in midmorning trade after spiking earlier to 20,739.90, the highest since 2000. If it trades above its 2000 peak of 20,833.21, it will be the highest since June 1997.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro barely budged early in Asia on Tuesday, having drifted sideways overnight as fatigue mounted over a seemingly endless stream of headlines indicating progress in Greek debt talks.

The common currency last stood at $1.13430, little changed from late New York levels but down from Monday’s high of $1.14105. For its part, the U.S. dollar was aided by upbeat housing data and a jump in Treasury yields.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on optimism Greece would reach a last-minute deal with creditors and after stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data supported expectations of a September Federal Reserve rate hike.

In the euro zone, Greece took a step back from the abyss when it presented new reform proposals that euro zone finance ministers cautiously welcomed as a possible basis for an agreement in the coming days to avert a looming default.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold nudged up but largely retained sharp overnight losses on Tuesday as its safe-haven appeal was diminished by increasing hopes that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors to avoid a default, and strength in equities.

Spot gold edged up slightly to $1,186.76 an ounce by 0023 GMT, but largely clung to the 1.3 percent loss on Monday. Asian shares and U.S. stock futures rose on hopes of a Greek deal

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper rallied from three-month lows touched the previous session on Tuesday, but prices are expected to resume a downward trend as China enters a seasonally weaker period of demand.

China’s factory activity showed some signs of stabilising in June but still contracted for the fourth straight month, suggesting more stimulus measures may be needed to support the world’s second-largest economy

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in Asian trade on Tuesday on renewed worries over a global glut of oil and lacklustre demand ahead of preliminary manufacturing figures from China and Japan later on Tuesday.

But a forecast drawdown in U.S. crude stocks put a floor under prices.

Brent crude for August delivery was down 16 cents at $63.18 a barrel as of 0110 GMT, after closing the previous session up 32 cents.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)