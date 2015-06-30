India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell sharply in heavy trading on Monday and the S&P 500 and the Dow had their worst day since October after a collapse in Greek bailout talks intensified fears that the country could be the first to exit the euro zone.

The European Central Bank froze funding to Greek banks, forcing Athens to shut banks for a week to keep them from collapsing.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell sharply on Monday, with investor sentiment punctured by Greece’s deepening debt crisis following the breakdown of talks with creditors and Athens’ imposition of capital controls.

Travel and leisure stocks were hit hard by events in Greece, a popular holiday destination for Europeans, and news that tour companies were evacuating thousands of holidaymakers from Tunisia after a gunman killed dozens of people at a beach hotel on Friday.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after posting its second-biggest daily drop this year, but the market remained concerned after a collapse in Greek bailout talks intensified fears that the country could exit the euro zone.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.2 percent to 20,159.18 by mid-morning after tumbling 2.9 percent on the previous day, the biggest daily drop since January.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 0.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO/WELLINGTON - The euro held on to gains on Tuesday after surging against the dollar as the initial shock of seeing Greece heading for a debt default eased slightly, but tensions remained high as the market awaited further developments in the deepening crisis.

The euro stood at $1.1216 after surging from a four-week low of $1.0955 struck overnight, helped in part by the sharp flight-to-quality drop in U.S. debt yields that dented the greenback.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Monday, with benchmark yields falling to one-week lows, as investors parked money in U.S. safe-haven government debt on bets that a potential Greek exit from the euro zone could stress markets worldwide.

Still, hopes remained that at least a temporary deal could be hammered out between the debt-laden euro zone nation, European officials and international lenders, even with Greece likely to miss a Tuesday deadline to repay $1.77 billion to the International Monetary Fund.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retained gains from a two-day rally on Tuesday, boosted by safe-haven bids as Greece heads close to a debt default, raising questions over its future in the euro zone and rattling global equities.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,179.86 an ounce by 0055 GMT, after gaining 0.6 percent in the last two sessions.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Tuesday as markets braced for the possibility that Greece would default on a debt payment and depart the euro zone, while nickel held near six-year lows after the Shanghai exchange widened its delivery options.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.2 percent to $5,800 a tonne by 0050 GMT, after small gains in the previous session. A rebound from three-month lows of $5,642.50 hit a week ago appeared to be running out of stream.

OIL

TOKYO - Oil futures hovered below three-week lows on Tuesday after Greeks took to the streets to protest against austerity following a bank shutdown, keeping investors away from riskier assets and putting Brent crude on course for a second month of declines.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 16 cents at $61.85 a barrel at 0200 GMT, after falling to $62.01 on Monday, their weakest finish since June 5. The contract is heading for its second straight monthly decline.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)