India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday, with financial stocks and exporters leading the declines, after Greeks overwhelmingly rejected austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money, throwing the euro zone into turmoil.

The Nikkei share average was down 1.4 percent at 20,242.79 by mid-morning, after falling to as low as 20,195.76 earlier.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index down 1.6 percent.

LONDON - Britain’s blue-chip share index marked its biggest weekly drop in a month on Friday, with miners slipping on a slowdown in China and banks falling after Brazil said it was investigating some global lenders’ currency market activity.

The index fell broadly in line with shares across Europe before a Greek referendum on Sunday on its debt terms that may decide the country’s future in Europe.

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell slightly on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund warned Greece ahead of its Sunday referendum that it faces a huge financial hole, and mixed jobs data dampened the U.S. economic outlook.

While the IMF was warning that Greece needed an extra 50 billion euros over the next three years to stay afloat, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was urging voters to reject a bailout offer from lenders and saying he hoped to sign a new deal on Monday.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro fell on Monday, while the safe-haven yen rallied after Greeks voted to reject terms of a rescue package, deepening the country’s financial crisis that could splinter Europe if creditors refuse further aid.

The common currency skidded to a six-week low of 133.700 yen , from 136.185 late on Friday. It has since halved those losses in volatile trade to stand at 134.800.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - US 10-year treasury futures open 0.87 percent higher after Greek vote.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Safe-haven bids pushed up gold prices on Monday after Greeks rejected terms of a bailout package, bringing more uncertainty over Athens’ financial situation and its future in the euro zone.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,170.61 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after earlier jumping as much as 0.6 percent.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper fell towards three-month lows on Monday on concerns over the deepening problems facing China and the euro zone economies, but the metal found some support after Beijing’s emergency measures spurred a rebound in hard-hit shares.

China stocks soared on Monday after Beijing enacted an unprecedented series of policy moves to support the market in a bid to prevent a full-blown stock market crash that could threaten the world’s second-largest economy.

OIL

SINGAPORE/TOKYO - Oil prices fell sharply early on Monday after Greece rejected austerity measures demanded in return for bailout money and as China rolled out an unprecedented series of steps to prevent a full-blown stock market crash.

The result of the Greek referendum put in doubt its continued place in the single currency, pulling down the euro in early trading on Monday.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)