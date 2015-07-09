India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday as market turmoil in China eclipsed Greece’s debt crisis, while the New York Stock Exchange suffered a major outage.

The S&P 500 fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time since October and into negative territory for 2015.

LONDON - A rally in Barclays after a management shake-up helped Britain’s top share index gain on Wednesday, but house builders took a hit from reforms introduced by finance minister George Osborne.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.9 percent up at 6,490.70 after posting its lowest close since mid-January in the previous session.

TOKYO - Japanese share prices dived to three-month lows on Thursday on fears about the state of the Chinese economy, but then much of the loss was erased as mainland stock markets changed course and rose.

The Nikkei average fell as much as 3.2 percent to a three-month low of 19,115.20.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 2.95 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen held onto hefty gains early on Thursday, having posted its biggest one-day rally against the greenback this year as investors unwound short positions amid a slump in global equities triggered by panic selling in Chinese stocks.

The dollar tumbled 1.5 percent on the yen on Wednesday, suffering its biggest drop since December.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rallied on Wednesday, extending gains as investors grew more risk averse on new signs that Federal Reserve policymakers may be hesitant to start raising U.S. interest rates.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold struggled to pull away from its lowest level in nearly four months on Thursday, with China’s stock rout and the Greek debt saga failing to spark safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,158.38 an ounce by 0205 GMT, above Wednesday’s low of $1,146.75, the weakest since March 18.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper rose on Thursday in volatile trade, extending a short-covering rebound from six-year lows hit the day before as signs of stabilisation in China’s share markets soothed fears of a widening market rout.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 1.1 percent to $5,580 a tonne, after ending up 3.4 percent in the previous session, when it had at one point sunk to $5,240, the weakest since July 2009.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices bounced on Thursday following losses earlier in the week, with Chinese stocks picking up after the government put in place new efforts to stop a rout that had knocked off a third of the country’s share market value.

Front-month U.S. crude futures CLc1 and internationally traded Brent contracts were both up around half a dollar at 0243 GMT, at $52.13 and 57.54 per barrel respectively.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)