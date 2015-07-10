India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday after Wall Street found relief in Beijing’s efforts to halt a rout in Chinese stocks, which lifted markets around the world.

The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 0.19 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.23 percent and the Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.26 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index moved further away from this week’s six-month lows on Thursday, lifted by well-received results from Associated British Foods and Barratt Developments.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose on Friday morning as surging China markets eased worries, but gains were capped by sharp losses in Fast Retailing Co on its weak domestic sales outlook for the current quarter.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to 19,939.07 points in midmorning trade after opening lower. For the week, the Nikkei has shed 3.0 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index up 1.94 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro firmed early on Friday, while the safe-haven yen slipped on signs that cash-strapped Greece was making some progress in its efforts to secure fresh funding.

The common currency climbed 0.6 percent against the yen to 134.600 and put on 0.2 percent to $1.10575 as Athens took a step forward by sending a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Thursday as China’s beaten-down stock markets rose after recent huge falls and Wall Street bounced back from sharp losses.

Yields on long-term Treasuries backed away from five-week lows reached this week on worries about the Greek debt crisis and a rout in Chinese equities, which undermined investors’ confidence about global economic growth.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold held above a four-month low on Friday, spurred by a firmer euro on signs of progress in debt-hit Greece’s efforts to secure fresh funding.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,159.91 an ounce by 0216 GMT. It had lost 0.7 percent for the week after touching $1,146.75 on Wednesday, its lowest since March 18.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was little changed on Friday, as hopes grew that Greece could reach a deal with creditors and as China’s stockmarkets stabilised after the week’s tumultuous rout. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $5,626 a tonne by 0043 GMT

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose on Friday on hopes that Greece could soon resolve its debt crisis and as Chinese shares opened up higher, but analysts said dramatic gains were unlikely as global production levels remained high.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)