FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global Markets
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 20, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - A major rally in Google pushed the Nasdaq to a second straight record high on Friday while weak energy stocks weighed on the Dow and S&P 500.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.91 percent, to end at 5,210.14, its second straight record high close.

The S&P 500 gained 0.11 percent, to end at 2,126.64, just shy of its record high of 2,130.82.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.19 percent, to end at 18,086.45.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index ended lower on Friday, weighed down by miners hit by a drop in metals prices and by Royal Mail, which fell after market regulator Ofcom published a discussion document reviewing the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,775.08 after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO -Japanese stocks extended their rise into a fifth day on Friday thanks to strength on Wall Street, but gains were capped as investors refrained from taking big positions before a long weekend.

The Nikkei share average edged up 0.3 percent to 20,650.92, the highest closing level in three weeks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index was down 0.13 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The dollar hit a three-month high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after solid U.S. inflation and housing data supported expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Friday after solid data on inflation and housing bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold plunged 4 percent to its lowest in more than five years on Monday with platinum also sinking 5 percent to its weakest since 2009 as investors sold the precious metals on the outlook for the U.S. dollar.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped to its lowest level in nearly a fortnight on Monday, trending towards six-year lows in the face of ample supply, stuttering demand growth in top user China and a stronger dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to $5,429 a tonne before steadying down 0.8 percent at $5,443 by 0207 GMT.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices held steady in early Asian trade on Monday as a resurgence in U.S. drilling activity seen earlier this month seemed to fizzle out, while data showed Saudi Arabian exports fell to the lowest in five months despite record output.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.