India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday as results from IBM and United Technologies dampened early optimism over earnings season and after-the-bell declines in major tech shares suggested losses would continue on Wednesday.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top stock index edged lower on Tuesday as a mixed set of corporate results and lingering concern over commodity price falls outweighed a rebound in gold-mining companies and a rally in car insurers.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,769.07 points after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese shares snapped a six-day winning streak on Tuesday, pressured by declines on Wall Street with Apple Inc -related stocks stumbling after the tech giant’s revenue forecast missed market expectations.

The Nikkei share average dropped 1.0 percent to 20,627.93 in midmorning trade after ending at a near four-week closing high on the previous day. In the past six days, the Nikkei had gained 5.0 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1.13 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The dollar nursed losses early on Wednesday after taking its biggest one-day fall so far this month, though most observers felt it was just a hiccup in the currency’s long-term uptrend.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after weak corporate results hurt U.S. stocks and fueled demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, while expectations that the Federal Reserve could hike rates in September capped gains.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold struggled to move away from a five-year low on Wednesday, reflecting sustained pressure on the metal days after its steepest fall in almost two years, with more losses seen ahead as the demand outlook dims.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,101.28 an ounce by 0046 GMT, not far above Monday’s trough of $1,088.05 when bullion slid as much as 4 percent in a selloff exacerbated by huge volumes traded on the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady near two-week lows on Wednesday, but failed to find fresh upside momentum even as the dollar sank, reflecting plentiful supply and persistent concerns over industrial demand in top consumer China.

London Metal Exchange copper ticked up by 0.2 percent to $5,465 a tonne by 0115 GMT after small losses in the previous session.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week, even as the dollar fell from a three-month high.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)