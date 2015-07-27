India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their largest weekly drops since March on Friday as slowing global growth dragged commodity-related stocks lower while an earnings-fueled drop in Biogen took down the biotech sector.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell 1 percent on Friday, slightly underperforming broader European equities, with a slump in commodity shares tracking a sharp drop in metals and oil prices.

Worries over emerging markets and Chinese growth have roiled commodity prices and hit the blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE, which is comparatively more exposed to natural resources and energy firms, harder than other pan-European indexes.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Monday, hit by losses in U.S. shares after dismal corporate earnings soured the mood and as worries about slowing global growth capped risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.8 percent to 20,377.45 points by mid-morning, falling below its 25-day moving average of 20,420.36 for the first time in two weeks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 2.34 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar flagged against the euro and yen on Monday after a drop in U.S. shares and bond yields dimmed its allure, with markets focused on whether the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting can shore up the greenback.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices drifted higher on Friday, as investors sought safety in government bonds after a softer-than-expected U.S. housing report and amid a persistent downtrend in commodities and weakness on Wall Street.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold hovered just above its lowest level since 2010 on Monday, struggling to move higher as the market reckons the U.S. Federal Reserve is moving closer to raising interest rates.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Monday to trade near its weakest in six years, as concerns over demand in top user China were compounded by a seasonal slowdown in manufacturing activity over the summer and ample supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.1 percent to $5,258 a tonne by 0145 GMT, after also ending softer on Friday when it hit a six-year trough of $5,191.50 a tonne.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices slipped lower in early Asian trade on Monday after closing the previous session at their lowest level since March on renewed oversupply concerns after data showed U.S. drilling activity increased last week.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)