India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street sank on Monday, with the Nasdaq losing almost 1 percent after the steepest decline in Chinese stocks in eight years increased concerns that cooling growth in the world’s No. 2 economy could hurt China’s trading partners.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished at its lowest level since February, and the S&P 500 chalked up a five-session losing streak for the first time since January.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell for the fifth session in a row on Monday, weighed down by media group Pearson and commodity stocks which pushed the market towards six-month lows reached last week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 1.1 percent lower at 6,505.13 points, in its longest losing streak so far in 2015.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped to a more than two-week low on Tuesday as investors worried that a fresh rout in Chinese shares would damage China’s economy and as commodity prices tumbled.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent to 20,132.12 by mid-morning after falling to as low as 20,070.62, the lowest level since July 13

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 1.89 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The safe-haven yen held firm in early trade on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later this session.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK -U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday after China’s stock market experienced its deepest slide in eight years, which unsettled investors globally and sent them to the relative safety of U.S. government bonds.

Longer-term Treasury prices improved, while short-term prices were mixed.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold hovered near its weakest level since early 2010 on Tuesday, reflecting investor hesitation to bid up bullion amid growing expectations of a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Tuesday, after sliding to six-year lows in the previous session, as China pledged to halt a stockmarket rout that has unnerved investors and undermined the prospect for metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded up 0.2 percent at $5,197 a tonne by 0024 GMT, after hitting its weakest in six years at $5,164 in the previous session when it fell 1.4 percent. Prices are down more than 17 percent for the year.

OIL

SINGAPORE -Oil prices fell close to four month lows in early Asian trade on Tuesday after stock market sell-offs on both sides of the Pacific rattled investor sentiment about the Chinese economy, adding to concerns about a global oil glut.

(Compiled by Karen Rebelo)