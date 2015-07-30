India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished stronger on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy and job market continued to strengthen and left its key interest rate unchanged.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.69 percent to end at 17,751.39. The S&P 500 gained 0.73 percent to 2,108.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.44 percent to finish at 5,111.73.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index advanced on Wednesday, with Hikma Pharmaceuticals leading the market higher on positive broker comments and GlaxoSmithKline gaining after reporting a lower-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 1.2 percent higher at 6,631.00 points after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session, when it snapped a five-day losing streak.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose briskly on Thursday morning to break a four-day losing streak after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy continued to strengthen, while strong blue-chip companies buoyed risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent to 20,540.92 in midmorning trade.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.21 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar held steady in cautious trade on Thursday, ahead of U.S. gross domestic product data that could reinforce or dent expectations that the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates as early as September.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK -U.S. Treasury prices, which had already lost ground on Wednesday, had little reaction to the Federal Reserve’s assessment of an improving U.S. labour market as it kept the door open for an interest rate hike, possibly as soon as September.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold dipped towards its weakest level since early 2010 on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economy continues to strengthen, supporting a potential interest rate rise when the Fed meets again in September.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was flat on Thursday as a short-covering rally lost momentum, with the U.S. dollar underpinned by a looming rate rise in the United States, possibly as soon as September.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded barely changed at $5,332 a tonne by 0153 GMT, after closing a tad firmer in the previous session when prices hit the highest in six days at $5,398 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices extended gains in Asian trade on Thursday, after a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks strengthened the outlook for oil demand.

Brent crude for September delivery rose 36 cents to $53.74 a barrel as of 0240 GMT, after settling 8 cents higher in the previous session.

U.S. crude for September delivery climbed 17 cents to $48.96 a barrel, after ending the previous session up 81 cents, or 1.7 percent.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)