India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended on a sour note on Friday as a drop in energy stocks eclipsed wage data that supported expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might hold off on an interest rate.

Exxon Mobil shares dropped 4.58 percent while Chevron lost 4.89 percent after reporting poor quarterly earnings due to weak oil prices.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index gained ground for the fourth day in a row on Friday, lifted by a rise in the shares of engine maker Rolls Royce and cruise ship company Carnival .

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,696.28 points. The FTSE is up around 2 percent since the start of 2015 but some 6 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points set in April.

TOKYO - Japanese shares fell on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as a barrage of earning reports failed to dispel growing concerns over a slowdown in China’s economy.

The Nikkei average dropped as much as 0.9 percent and last stood at 20,478.60 by midday, down 0.5 percent.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was down 1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar stayed on the backfoot early on Monday after suffering a setback late last week when subdued wage growth clouded the outlook on the timing for an interest rate hike.

The dollar index last traded at 97.264, having eased 0.2 percent on Friday. The greenback fetched 123.970 yen JPY=, down from last week’s high of 124.580.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Friday after data showed labor costs rose in the second quarter by the smallest margin on record, putting a dent in the argument for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in September.

Investors have been building positions that anticipate that the Fed will finally raise U.S. rates this year for the first time since 2006, lifting off its near-zero interest rate policy as the economy strengthens.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold edged lower early on Monday, trading near a 5-1/2-year low, as expectations for a near-term hike in U.S. interest rates kept up the downward pressure after bullion fell the most since 2013 in July.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,092.80 an ounce by 0019 GMT. The metal fell as low as $1,079.50 on Friday before recovering at the close. That was near last month’s trough of $1,077, its weakest since February 2010.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Monday on jitters over China’s economic health, after factory growth stuttered in July and a central bank official said downward pressure on the economy would persist into the second half.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.3 percent to $5,212 a tonne by 0020 GMT after posting small losses in the previous session. Prices shed 9 percent in July, and plumbed six-year lows of $5,164 a tonne last week.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil extended losses on Monday on worries of oversupply as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped at record levels in July, while weak China data stoked concerns about slower growth at the world’s second largest oil consumer.

Saudi Arabia and other key members of OPEC show no sign of wavering in their focus on defending market share instead of prices, as the group’s oil output hit the highest monthly level in recent history in July, a Reuters survey showed.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)