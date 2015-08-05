India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday for a third straight session as investors worried about a rise in interest rates while Apple’s shares hit their lowest in over six months.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.27 percent to end at 17,550.69 and the S&P 500 lost 0.22 percent to 2,093.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.19 percent finish at 5,105.55.

LONDON - Top UK shares ended Tuesday on a flat note, with the market pegged back by a mixed bag of corporate earnings and a $30-billion bid from drugmaker Shire to buy rival Baxalta

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday as construction firms and real estate developers gained on earnings but Toyota Motor and other cyclical shares buckled under concerns about slower global growth.

The Nikkei average rose 0.5 percent to 20,626.85 while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,670.03.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index was up 0.31 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar stood tall against the yen and euro early on Wednesday after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart expressed his support for an interest rate hike in September.

The dollar was 124.29 yen after pulling away from an overnight low of 123.80. The euro was steady at $1.0892 after sliding to a two-week low of $1.0879.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday after comments from a top Federal Reserve official revived expectations that the central bank would hike interest rates in September, while profit-taking ahead of a key U.S. jobs report also weighed on prices.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

MANILA - Gold slipped toward a 5-1/2-year low on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened after comments from a Federal Reserve official backed expectations that the U.S. central bank would hike interest rates as early as next month

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped back on Wednesday towards six-year lows as the dollar rose on heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in September and amid a bearish backdrop for China demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.8 percent to $5,194.50 a tonne by 0131 GMT, after closing little changed in the previous session, but within reach of Monday’s six year lows at $5,142 a tonne.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Benchmark Brent crude oil prices inched up just above a key support level of $50 on Wednesday, recovering from multi-month lows, as investors await U.S. oil inventories data to gauge supply.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Karen Rebelo)