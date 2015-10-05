India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stock indexes jumped over 1 percent on Friday as worries about the economy after a disappointing jobs report gave way to a robust rally in energy and materials stocks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s benchmark share index on Friday closed higher on Friday but gave up much of the session’s gains after weak U.S. jobs data fanned concerns over global growth.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Monday, buoyed by signs of progress in Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations, a trade agreement which could give a major boost to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s struggling economic policy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar nursed losses on Monday, edging away from a near two-week low against a basket of currencies it marked in the previous session after weak U.S. jobs data led traders to pare bets that the Federal Reserve was poised to hike interest rates as early as this month.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in 5-1/2 weeks as a surprisingly weak U.S. jobs report for September reduced economists’ expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold on Monday retained gains from its biggest daily jump in nearly nine months as weak U.S. jobs data eased fears the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper climbed on Monday as the dollar eased in the wake of a weak U.S. jobs report that pointed to a delayed interest rate rise, while holidays in top user China drained volumes from the market.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL- Crude prices edged up on Monday after Russia said it was prepared to meet other producers to discuss the situation in the global oil market, while a report showed a fifth weekly decline in the U.S. oil rig count.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)