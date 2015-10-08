India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended stronger after a volatile session on Wednesday, led by a rebound in biotechnology companies that pushed the S&P 500 to its highest level in three weeks.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index ended at its highest closing level since August on Wednesday, buoyed by surging mining stocks while supermarket group Tesco also climbed after a smaller-than-expected plunge in profits.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks were flat in a choppy morning session on Thursday, stalling after six straight days of gains, as weak machinery orders data stoked uncertainty about the economic outlook.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar stood tall against a basket of currencies in early Asian trading on Thursday, though it remained in its recent range as investors awaited minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting for clues on monetary policy.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting their highest in a week as a recovery in global stock markets and bets on more stimulus from foreign central banks encouraged investors to move into stocks from bonds.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed just below a near-two-week high on Thursday, as the dollar firmed and traders awaited minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues about the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper edged lower on Thursday, while China copper prices rose on a short-covering rally as markets reopened after a week-long break.

OIL

TOKYO - Crude oil futures rose in Asian trade on Thursday, shrugging off a surprise build in U.S. inventories as some Chinese traders returned following a weeklong National Day holiday period.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)