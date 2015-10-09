India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday with the S&P 500 closing at a seven-week high as investors saw further signs of dovishness in the Federal Reserve’s September meeting minutes which shed light on its decision to keep interest rates near zero.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index finished higher on Thursday as mining and energy stocks advanced and Bank of England policymakers appeared in no hurry to hike interest rates.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday as Wall Street gained after the Federal Reserve’s September meeting minutes suggested U.S. interest rates will remain near zero for the time being.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar started trade in Asia on Friday under a cloud, having come under renewed pressure after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting reinforced doubts that the central bank will hike interest rates this year.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting strengthened the view that the central bank would not raise interest rates this year, spurring investors to pile into stocks from bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold ticked higher on Friday, recovering modestly from overnight losses, but uncertainty over whether the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. rates this year weighed on the market.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London zinc surged four percent on Friday after top miner Glencore said it would slash its annual output by a third, fanning sentiment that was already brightened by minutes showing the Federal Reserve was in no hurry to raise rates.

OIL

TOKYO - Crude oil futures rose in early Asian trade on thin volumes after an influential forecaster predicted that a market rally was not far off and U.S. Federal Reserve minutes suggested there was no hurry to raise rates.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)