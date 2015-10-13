FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global Markets
October 13, 2015 / 3:18 AM / 2 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - Gains in utilities offset a retreat in energy shares on Monday, leaving U.S. stocks slightly higher as investors remained nervous about third-quarter corporate results.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain since 2011 in the previous session, weighed down by mining and aerospace stocks.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday morning as profit-taking from last week’s gains hit home and oil-related stocks were sold on lower oil prices.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar languished around three-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as expectations faded that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates as early as this month.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday in observance of the U.S. Columbus Day holiday and will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 13.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied near a three-month high on Tuesday, as investors pushed back expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike to next year and on a weaker dollar.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Tuesday, taking a breather from last week’s rally, and falling away from a three-week top as traders took profit ahead of China trade data which showed a deterioration in its economy, denting appetite for risk.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Crude oil futures edged up on light bargain hunting on Tuesday, after U.S. and Brent crude tumbled in the previous session to post their biggest daily percentage declines since the start of September.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

