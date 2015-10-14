India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the Dow snapping a seven-day winning streak, on renewed fears of slowing growth in China and another bout of selling in biotech shares.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by mining stocks following mixed Chinese economic data, although drinks group SABMiller surged on a new bid proposal from rival AB InBev.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks fell in early Wednesday trade, weighed down by uncertainty over the prospects for China’s slowing economy which had also sent Wall Street lower.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - Commodity currencies were on the defensive on Wednesday, following the retreat of global equity and commodity prices on Tuesday from early October’s sharp rally when disappointing Chinese import data triggered profit-taking.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday on concerns over global growth after data showed China’s imports plunged in September, while continued expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate liftoff next year rather than in 2015 also supported prices.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held just below a three-month high on Wednesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar and comments from Federal Reserve officials cautioning against a rate hike this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped on Wednesday for a second consecutive session, as doubts persisted over the strength of China demand amid a slow and steady increase in supply.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures slipped on Wednesday, extending losses from the prior session when an International Energy Agency report said the market would stay oversupplied for at least another year.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Swati Bhat)