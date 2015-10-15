India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT.N skidded after issuing a weak profit forecast and as JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N slipped on disappointing results.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, pulled lower by stocks exposed to China after data there hinted that deflationary pressures were building.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks rose on Thursday morning after soft economic data and weakness on Wall Street bolstered views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep putting off hiking interest rates and investors bought buy defensive shares.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar wallowed around seven-week lows against a basket of currencies in Asian trading on Thursday, after weak U.S. sales data prompted investors to scale back bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates by the end of 2015.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over a week on Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales and producer prices data supported views the Federal Reserve would delay a rate hike until 2016.

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Gold held near a 3-1/2-month high on Thursday as sluggish economic data from China and the United States stoked speculation the Federal Reserve will not raise rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady on Thursday and trading within reach of its highest in four weeks as more miners said they were reconsidering production plans and as a weaker dollar buttressed prices.

OIL

SEOUL - Crude oil futures extended their losses on Thursday after notching up declines every day so far this week, hit by growing U.S. stockpiles and an expanding global glut.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)