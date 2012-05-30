FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------	
Stock Markets                                                   	
S&P/ASX 200    4,107.00   +4.00  NZSX 50        3,487.6     +9.6	
DJIA          12,580.69 +125.86  Nikkei         8,571.90  -85.18	
NASDAQ         2,870.99  +33.46  FTSE           5,391.14  +34.80	
S&P 500        1,332.42  +14.60  Hang Seng     18,649.12 -406.12	
SPI 200 Fut    4,109.00   +6.00  CRB Index        279.74   -2.21	
	
Bonds                                                           	
US 10 YR Bond     1.7208  -0.027 US 30 YR Bond     2.833  -0.021	
	
Currencies                          	
EUR US$          1.2465  1.2468  Yen US$           79.45   79.50	
	
Commodities                                                     	
Gold (Lon)      1547.44          Silver (Lon)      27.73        	
Gold (NY)       1547.10          Light Crude       90.36        	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------	
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures.	
	
    EQUITIES	
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would
stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has
been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows
on high volume.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.86 points,
or 1.01 percent, to 12,580.69. The S&P 500 Index added
14.60 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,332.42. The Nasdaq Composite
 gained 33.46 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,870.99.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    LONDON - Britain's main share index rose for the fourth
consecutive day on Tuesday on hopes of new measures to tackle
Europe's economic crisis, although traders said the rally could
be short-lived due to persistent fears over the region's debt
troubles.  	
   The benchmark FTSE 100 closed up 34.80 points, or 0.7
percent, at 5,391.14 points - its highest close in a week. 	
   For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei inched down early on Wednesday, with
speculation of China stimulus steps failing to inspire risk
taking, although troubled chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp
 staged a dramatic rebound and Olympus Corp soared on a
reported tie-up.  	
    The Nikkei share average slipped 0.8 percent to
8,584.78, while the broader Topix index fell 1 percent
to 719.86 by 0145 GMT.	
   For a full report, double click on 	
   - - - -	
   HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Wednesday, poised to halt a three-day winning streak as weakness
in HSBC Holdings Plc help drag the Hang Seng Index
back below a technical level it scaled on Tuesday.  	
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.83 percent
at 18,897.12, below the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement. The
China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong
Kong was also indicated to start down 0.83 percent.usd	
   For a full report, double click on 	
   - - - - 	
   FOREIGN EXCHANGE 	
   TOKYO- The euro fell to a two-year low against the dollar on
Wednesday on worries about soaring Spanish bond yields while the
Australian dollar fell after weaker-than-expected Australian
retail sales data.  	
   The euro fell more than 0.3 percent to $1.24578 - its
lowest since July 2010. The euro's fall was triggered in part by
the fall in the Australian dollar. The Aussie fell 0.6 percent
to $0.9775.	
   For a full report, double click on 	
   - - - - 	
   TREASURIES 	
   NEW YORK - U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday
as worries about contagion from Spain's ailing banks stoked
demand for safe-haven bonds, and Treasuries are seen likely to
remain well bid ahead of the Greek elections next month.	
 The 10-year yield is within striking distance of the 1.67
percent level reached in September, which was the lowest level
in at least 60 years.	
   For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    COMMODITIES 	
    GOLD	
    SINGAPORE- Gold edged down on Wednesday as investors
continued to fret about the euro zone debt crisis with Spain's
borrowing costs spiralling towards unsustainable levels, keeping
the euro close to its lowest level in nearly two years.	
    Spot gold edged down $1 to $1,553.54 an ounce by 0029
GMT, after sliding more than 1 percent in the previous session.
U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,553.30	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    BASE METALS	
    SHANGHAI - Copper slipped on Wednesday after news that Spain
needed to issue new debt to recapitalise a troubled lender and
the country suffered another rating downgrade, stoking worries
about the euro zone's debt crisis.  	
    Germany's 10-year bond yield hit a fresh record low on the
news, indicating a flight to safety by investors. This was
despite a recent spate of announcements by Beijing on spending
programmes to stimulate the economy and signs of improvement in
the U.S. property market.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down 0.4 percent to $7,639 a tonne by 0120 GMT, after
falling 0.2 percent on Tuesday.	
   The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.1 percent to 55,480 yuan.	
   For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    OIL	
    SINGAPORE - Oil prices fell for a second straight session on
Wednesday, with Brent staying under $107 per barrel, as risk
aversion gripped markets after Spain's credit rating downgrade
stoked fears of a worsening euro zone crisis denting demand
outlook.	
    Brent crude eased 35 cents to $106.33 per barrel by
0231 GMT, heading for the biggest monthly drop in two years,
while U.S. crude fell 40 cents to $90.36. 	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
	
 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
