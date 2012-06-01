FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-global markets
#Financials
June 1, 2012 / 3:12 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

------------------(8:25 a.m India Time)-----------------------	
Stock Markets                                                   	
S&P/ASX 200    4,062     -11     NZSX 50        3,461.08 -27.20	
DJIA          12,442.83  +22.97  Nikkei         8,479.12  -63.61	
NASDAQ         2,829.74   -7.62  FTSE           5,320.86  +23.58	
S&P 500        1,313.61   +0.29  Hang Seng     18,689.23  +55.70	
SPI 200 Fut    4,072.00   -1.00  CRB Index        272.97   -2.08	
	
Bonds                                                           	
US 10 YR Bond     1.5713  +0.008 US 30 YR Bond     2.6551 +0.015	
	
Currencies                     	
EUR US$          1.2351  1.2353  Yen US$           78.43   78.45	
	
Commodities                                                     	
Gold (Lon)      1555.19          Silver (Lon)      27.64        	
Gold (NY)       1555.1          Light Crude        86.29        	
 ---------------------------------------------------------------	
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers	
	
    EQUITIES	
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close
out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank
on Europe's deepening credit problems.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 26.41
points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,393.45. The S&P 500 Index 
fell 2.99 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,310.33. The Nasdaq
Composite lost 10.02 points, or 0.35 percent, to
2,827.34.	
	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    LONDON - Britain's top share index suffered its worst month
in more than three years in May after data suggesting the U.S.
economy is struggling triggered a late sell-off on Thursday.  	
   The FTSE 100 index gave up most of the strong gains
it had recorded earlier in the day in late trading as a raft of
U.S. numbers raised concerns the pace of economic recovery in
the world's largest economy was faltering.	
    	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday, heading for
a ninth straight week of losses to match its longest such run in
20 years, after soft U.S. data added to deepening concerns over
Europe's debt crisis.	
     Japan's Nikkei average fell on Friday, heading for a ninth
straight week of losses to match its longest such run in 20
years, after soft U.S. data added to deepening concerns over
Europe's debt crisis.	
     The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,483.65 after 	
shedding 1.1 percent on Thursday to log its worst monthly fall 	
in two years. It was deep in "oversold" territory, with its 	
14-day relative strength index at 28.2.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    HONG KONG- Hong Kong shares were set to drop at the open on
Friday after a 12 percent slide in May and amid heightened risk
aversion globally on the worsening euro zone crisis.  	
   The Hang Seng index was set to open down 0.7 percent
at 18,498.91. The China Enterprises index of top locally
listed mainland Chinese companies was indicated to open down 1.1
percent, with weak manufacturing data from China expected to
keep the benchmarks indexes under pressure.	
    ------	
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 	
    SINGAPORE - The euro hit a two-year low on Friday and was
seen at risk of falling further in coming weeks, dogged by
worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its
struggling banking sector and fix its public finances.	
 The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2337. It fell to as
low as $1.2324 on trading platform EBS at one point, its lowest
level since July 2010. 	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    TREASURIES 	
    NEW YORK- Benchmark U.S. government bond yields fell to
record lows on Thursday as Europe's worsening debt crisis
spurred a global race for safe-haven assets.  	
    Compounding investor anxiety was a batch of disappointing 	
U.S. data, fears about Spain's troubled banks deepening Europe's	
debt crisis and Greece's possible exit from the euro zone. 	
     U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields
fell as low as 1.53 percent - the lowest on record going back
more than two centuries, according to Reuters data. They last
traded at 1.56 percent, down nearly 6 basis points on the day. 	
	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    COMMODITIES 	
    GOLD	
    SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Friday, on course for the second
straight week of losses, as concerns about the euro zone debt
crisis continued to pressure the euro and gold, while investors
await the all-important U.S. employment report later in the day.
 	
    Spot gold lost half a percent to $1,554.84 an ounce 	
by 0052 GMT, after finishing May with a 6.3 percent decline, the	
steepest monthly fall since December and close to bear-market 	
territory. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August	
delivery edged down 0.4 percent to $1,556.50.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    BASE METALS	
    SHANGHAI- London copper rose on Friday,supported by short
covering after prices hit the lowest level of the year in the
prior session and as investors had priced in disappointing
Chinese manufacturing data in the world's biggest consumer of
the metal.   	
    Gains were likely to be limited, however, due to concerns 	
over the European debt crisis, which has escalated in recent 	
weeks on the prospect that Greece could exit the euro zone and 	
on worries over Spain's shaky finances.	
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 	
lifted 0.6 percent to $7,466.75 a tonne by 0146 GMT, after 	
sinking to its lowest level price of $7,403 in 2012 in the prior	
session.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - - 	
    OIL	
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel on
Friday, kicking off June in the red after posting its worst
month since 2008 in May, after data showed manufacturing
activity in No. 2 oil user China dropped more than forecast.  	
     U.S. oil slipped 38 cents to $86.15 a barrel, after
losing more than 17 percent last month.	
    For a full report, double click on 	
    - - - -	
	
 (Complied by Manoj Dharra)

