India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
July 20, 2012 / 3:07 AM / 5 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
  DJIA       12,943.36  +34.66  Nikkei         8,770.30  -25.25
  NASDAQ      2,965.90  +23.30  FTSE           5,714.19  +28.42
  S&P 500     1,376.51   +3.73  Hang Seng     19,603.35 +44.30
  SPI 200 Fut 4,164.00   +4.00  CRB Index        304.97   +5.89
                                                                      
  Bonds                                                           
  US 10 YR Bond   1.497  -0.01 US 30 YR Bond     2.600  -0.008  
 
                                                                      
  Currencies
  EUR US$       1.2258  1.2260  Yen US$           78.58   78.60
 
                                                                      
  Commodities                                                     
  Gold (Lon)   1582.41          Silver (Lon)     27.22        
  Gold (NY)    1582.0          Light Crude       92.27        
  ----------------------------------------------------------------
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. stocks rose on Thursday for a third
straight day, with the S&P 500 at a 2-1/2 month high as earnings
from technology companies as well as hopes for more monetary
stimulus outweighed weak economic data. 
   Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 34.66 points, or 0.27 percent, at
12,943.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.73
points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,376.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 was up 23.30 points, or 0.79 percent, at 2,965.90. 
    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index edged higher on Thursday
helped by a bounce in several heavyweight banking stocks
including HSBC, although volumes were once again low
and chart support for the move remained weak.
    The cyclical sector led the market higher, adding a total of
8.7 points to the broader FTSE 100, which ended up 0.5
percent, or 28.42 points, at 5,714.19 points. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - The Nikkei share average slipped in early trade on
Friday as weak U.S. economic data raised concerns over the
health of the world's largest economy and its impact on the
export-reliant Japanese economy.
    The Nikkei eased 0.3 percent to 8,772.13, holding
above its five-day moving average at 8,754.61.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open firmer on
Friday, helped by strength in China Mobile Ltd, with
the Hang Seng Index expected to trade around its 200-day moving
average on the day. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.28 percent
at 19,613.78. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.24 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SINGAPORE - The euro fell against the dollar and hovered
near a record low versus the Australian dollar on Friday,
undermined by worries about Spain's fiscal woes and recent falls
in shorter-term euro zone interest rates.
    The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2261, staying above a
two-year low of $1.2162 hit on trading platform EBS last week. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK -  Long-dated U.S. government bond prices fell
Thursday as investors were reluctant to make large bets on
further yield falls, after a dramatic rally this month on
slowing global growth saw the debt test record low yields. 
    Benchmark 10-year note yields are trading only 8
basis points higher than a record low of 1.44 percent set on
June 1, which was tested again earlier this week when
surprisingly weak economic data spurred new bond buying.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE -  Gold hovered near $1,580 an ounce on Friday,
retaining gains from the previous session as weak U.S. economic
data improved the outlook for more monetary stimulus from the
Federal Reserve which would drive investors to bullion. 
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,582.19 an ounce by
0039 GMT, on course for a weekly loss of about 0.5 percent. The
price gained half a percent in the previous session. 
    U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery inched
up 0.1 percent to $1,582.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - London copper prices edged up on Friday, holding
near a two-week high hit in the previous session on hopes top
consumer China would take more steps to boost its economy, but
weak U.S. data is expected to keep a lid on gains.  
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up 0.2 percent to $7,741.25 per tonne by 0119 GMT. It
touched a high of $7,813 per tonne on Thursday, its highest
since July 3.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices rose a seventh straight session on
Thursday, reaching an eight-week high, as Middle East tensions
reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while
strong corporate earnings lifted investor optimism. 
    Brent September crude jumped $2.64 to settle at
$107.80 a barrel, having reached $108.18, the highest price
since front-month Brent hit $109.36 on May 22. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

