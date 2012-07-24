FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

-----------------(8:15 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          12,721.54 -101.03  Nikkei         8,472.62 -35.70
NASDAQ         2,890.15  -35.15  FTSE           5,533.87 -117.90
S&P 500        1,350.33  -12.33  Hang Seng         00.00
SPI 200 Fut    4,085.00   -5.00  CRB Index        298.88   -5.69

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.4246  -0.013 US 30 YR Bond     2.4976 -0.012

Currencies                                
EUR US$          1.2125  1.2127  Yen US$           78.24   78.27

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1576.10          Silver (Lon)     27.03       
Gold (NY)       1575.6           Light Crude      88.13       
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on
Monday, as Spain appeared closer to needing a national bailout
and poor corporate results weighed on the market.
    The Dow Jones industrial average lost 101.11 points,
or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 12,721.46. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index fell 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to
finish unofficially at 1,350.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 35.15 points, or 1.20 percent, to close
unofficially at 2,890.15.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top share index plunged on Monday to its
lowest level in three weeks and fell back into the red for the
year as fresh euro zone worries hit banks across the continent,
while technical charts pointed to further weakness over the
summer.
    Britain's FTSE 100 closed at 5,533.87, down 117.90
points, or 2.1 percent, with no individual stock posting a gain.
The blue chips are now down 0.7 percent for the year, going back
into negative territory for the first time this month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average slipped to a six-week
low on Tuesday after worries that Spain may need a bailout
intensified concerns on the global economy and sent the yen
higher. 
    The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,468,22, extending
losses after sliding 1.9 percent on Monday. It is edging closer
to its six-month low of 8,296, hit in early June. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG-  Hong Kong's stock market will resume trading at
1 pm (0500 GMT) on Tuesday after the morning session was
cancelled due to Typhoon Vicente.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The embattled euro languished at multi-year lows
versus the yen and greenback on Tuesday, having been dealt
another setback after Moody's changed to negative its outlook
for Europe's biggest economy, Germany.
     The news saw the euro give up about 30 pips to $1.2108
, not far off Monday's trough of around $1.2067 -- a low
not seen since June 2010. The euro last stood at $1.2117.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to new record lows on
Monday as concern that the euro zone's debt crisis is spiraling
out of control led investors to seek out the relative safety of
U.S. debt.
     Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32 higher in
price to yield 1.44 percent, down from 1.46 percent late Friday.
Benchmark yields on Monday touched 1.40 percent, a record low. 
    The notes were last up 9/32 in price to yield 1.43 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold on Tuesday held steady above a 1-1/2 week
low near $1,560 hit in the previous session, although prices
remained under pressure from rekindled worries about the euro
zone debt crisis.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,576.60 an ounce 
at 0043 GMT. The U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery
 was also barely changed at $1,576.10.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI- London copper rose on Tuesday on short-covering
ahead of the release of data on Chinese factory activity,
rebounding from a  near one-month low in the prior session on
worries that Spain's debt problems will undermine global demand
for metals. 
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
rose 0.7 percent to $7,452.50 per tonne by 0123 GMT. It fell to
its lowest level since June 28 in the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, down a second
straight day, as worries that Spain is headed for a bailout and
the euro zone debt crisis is spreading prompted investors to
sell assets perceived as risky, boosting the dollar and U.S.
debt.
    Brent September crude fell $3. 57 to settle at $
103. 26 a barrel, having fallen to as low as $102.42 intra-day. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

