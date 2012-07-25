India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(8:23 GMT)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,617.32 -104.14 Nikkei 8,402.92 -85.17 NASDAQ 2,862.99 -27.16 FTSE 5,499.23 -34.64 S&P 500 1,338.31 -12.21 Hang Seng 18,841.59 -61.61 SPI 200 Fut 4,054.00 -31.00 CRB Index 296.37 -2.51 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.389 -0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.463 -0.001 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2071 1.2074 Yen US$ 78.14 78.15 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1583.26 Silver (Lon) 26.98 Gold (NY) 1582.7 Light Crude 88.41 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, hit by signs the euro zone crisis is worsening and by evidence that Europe's slowdown is hurting American companies, including bellwether UPS. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.14 points, or 0.82 percent, to 12,617.32. The S&P 500 Index dropped 12.21 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,338.31. The Nasdaq Composite lost 27.16 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,862.99. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index closed back below 5,500 for the first time this month on Tuesday, with financials among the worst off on euro zone debt exposure fears as Spain looked to be nearing a full sovereign bailout. At the close, the FTSE 100 index was down 34.64 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,499.23, having slumped 2.1 percent on Monday. Volume was 60 percent of the 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slid closer to its year-to-date low early on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. earnings reflected weakening demand in Europe, while hints of more stimulus from the U.S. Fed failed to soothe fears of a global slowdown. The Nikkei lost 1.4 percent to 8,369.01 in early trade, striking a seven-week low and nudging closer to its June 4 low of 8,295.63. The broader Topix lost 1.3 percent to 708.29. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in the financial and property sectors, with the Hang Seng Index poised for a third straight daily loss. The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.75 percent at 18,762.2. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.96 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - Investors continued to give the euro and risk currencies a wide berth on Wednesday following a selloff in global stocks as worries about the euro zone debt crisis festered. The euro, which slumped to a fresh two-year low around $1.2042 overnight, was last at $1.2065. It remained on track to test the 2010 trough of $1.1876. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to a record low on Wednesday on rising fears of the impact of Europe's debt crisis as well as heightened expectations of more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The 10-year yield was at 1.3824 percent, down from 1.403 percent in late North American trading on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held steady around $1,580 an ounce on Wednesday, as sluggish economic data kept alive hopes for more monetary stimulus while a strong dollar pressured prices. Spot gold was little changed at $1,580.14 an ounce by 0039 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell to a one-month low on Wednesday before erasing losses to trade little changed as renewed worries over Greek and Spanish sovereign debt hit risk appetite and curbed expectations of metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,416 by 0148 GMT, down $1 from the previous session when it logged small gains. Prices earlier fell to $7,355 a tonne, the lowest since June 28 and have shed more than two percent for the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil edged up on Tuesday in choppy trade as signs that China's manufacturing sector was improving lent support while weak euro-zone data and the region's spreading debt crisis limited gains. Brent September crude managed a 16-cent gain to settle at $103.42 a barrel, having swung from $102.53 to $104.48, inside Monday's trading range.  For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)