#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,075.66 +187.73  Nikkei         8,619.78 +53.14
NASDAQ         2,958.09  +64.84  FTSE           5,627.21  +54.05
S&P 500        1,385.97  +25.95  Hang Seng     19,527.37 +251.28
SPI 200 Fut    4,220.00  +47.00  CRB Index        299.60   +2.13

 Bonds                                                          
 US 10 YR Bond     1.5309 -0.014 US 30 YR Bond     2.611  -0.01

 Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2288  1.2290  Yen US$           78.34   78.38

 Commodities                                                    
 Gold (Lon)      1620.90          Silver (Lon)     27.730       
 Gold (NY)       1620.1           Light Crude       90.15       
 ---------------------------------------------------------------

 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures 

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks surged on Friday, driving the S&P 500
to its highest close since May 3 as hopes increased that the
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may provide
further stimulus. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187.73
points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 13,075.66. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 25.95 points, or 1.91 percent,
to finish at 1,385.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to end at 2,958.09.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE share index gained 1 percent on
Friday as hopes for fresh stimulus from the ECB boosted European
stocks, with a strong performance by Barclays outweighing poor
results from heavyweight mining and publishing companies. 
    At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 54.05 points, or 1
percent, at 5,627.21, its highest close since last Friday, while
volume was 82 percent of an already low 90-day daily average.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week
high on Monday, powered by growing expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank may implement
further stimulus measures.
    The Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 8,619.78, but held 
below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from 
June 4 to July 4.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Shanghai's B-share index fell 6.6
percent on Monday to its lowest in more than two years as
concerns over more stringent listing rules spooked investors.
    The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on its website that it
proposes to speed up and simplify delisting rules to deter
speculators in China's only stock market directly accessible to
foreign investors, and was asking for feedback from the public
on the planned adjustments.
  - -- - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The Australian dollar extended gains to a four-month
high, while the euro hovered near a three-week peak on Monday
amid hopes the European Central Bank will soon launch fresh
action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis. 
     The euro bought $1.2309, not far off a three-week
peak around $1.2390 set on Friday. Against the yen, it fetched
96.64 yen, having scaled a high around 97.33 late
last week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell for a second
session and yields rose to the highest in over two weeks on
Friday as hopes the European Central Bank will launch new
stimulus measures sparked risk-taking and reduced demand for
safe-haven debt. 
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 29/32
lower in price to yield 1.54 percent, the highest since July 10
and up from 1.44 percent late on Thursday. Yields hit a record
low of 1.38 percent on Wednesday, but were on track for the
biggest weekly gain in five weeks. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold held steady above $1,620 an ounce on
Monday, as investors wait for central banks on both sides of the
Atlantic to give clearer cues on further monetary stimulus.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,623.59 an ounce by
0021 GMT, after posting a 2.5-percent weekly gain, its biggest
one-week rise in nearly two months. It hit $1,629.10 in the
previous session, its highest since early June. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
     SINGAPORE - London copper held steady on Monday, buttressed
by hopes that Europe and the United States will this week nounce
fresh measures to shore up their faltering economies, helping to
boost demand for industrial metals. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded at $7,580 a tonne at 0103 GMT, up 0.17 percent and
building on more than one percent gains seen in the previous
session. Copper is set to close the month of July with small
losses of 1.4 percent, having shed more than 13 percent from the
year's high hit in February.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE- Brent crude held above $106 per barrel on Monday,
after rising for four straight sessions on hopes the United
States and Europe will this week announce new measures to shore
up their fragile economies, boosting the outlook for oil demand.
    Brent crude edged up 3 cents to $106.50 per barrel
at 0219 GMT. U.S. crude dipped 14 cents to $89.99 per
barrel, after a four-day winning streak. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -


 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
