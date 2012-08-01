FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Updates prices)
--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,008.68  -64.33  Nikkei         8,601.63  -93.43
NASDAQ         2,939.52   -6.32  FTSE           5,635.28  -58.35
S&P 500        1,379.32   -5.98  Hang Seng     19,828.98 +40.72
SPI 200 Fut    4,210.00  -17.00  CRB Index        299.51   -2.99

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond    1.4815  + 0.012 US 30 YR Bond     2.5609 +0.011

Currencies                                    
EUR US$          1.2295  1.2297  Yen US$           77.99   78.00

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1614.14          Silver (Lon)     27.95        
Gold (NY)       1613.8           Light Crude      87.93        
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers
    
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with traders' sights
set again on Wednesday's Federal Reserve statement on the
economy and a possible new round of stimulus.
    The Nasdaq Composite, which underperformed on Monday, was
the smallest decliner among the three major U.S. stock indexes
in Tuesday's session, thanks in part to Apple shares'
gain of 2.6 percent after a source said a new product will makes
its debut at an event in September. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.33 points,
or 0.49 percent, to 13,008.68 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
 dropped 5.98 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,379.32. The
Nasdaq Composite lost 6.32 points, or 0.21 percent, to
2,939.52.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE fell on Tuesday extending earlier
losses, weighed by worries the European Central Bank may not
deliver enough stimulus this week to tackle a global economic
slowdown, as comments by German policymakers further dented
expectations.  
    At the close, the FTSE 100 was down 45.97 points, or 0.8
percent, at 5,647.66, also weighed by weak results from BP
 and, ending, however, the month up 2 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday
morning as a host of companies were pummelled for disappointing
earnings and as investors look to key central bank meetings this
week for action to stem a global slowdown.  
    The Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to 8,601.63, falling back
below 8,687.93, the 50 percent retracement of its rally from
June 4 to July 4 that it reached on Tuesday as investors sought
to improve their portfolios at the end of the month. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    Hong Kong - Shares were set to start weaker on Thursday and
could halt a four-day winning streak after China's official
factory PMI reading came in at 50.1, the lowest since November. 
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.8 percent
at 19,647. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7
percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
        
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY- The G3 currencies were expected to mark time in Asia
on Wednesday, following another listless offshore session as the
Federal Reserve policy decision loomed, a day ahead of the
European Central Bank's own meeting.
    The euro was at $1.2294, having traded in an
inside-day $1.2249/2331 range on Tuesday that suggested no
conviction in the market. It was equally subdued on the yen at
96.04, after drifting in a slim 95.75-96.28 range on
Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as
Federal Reserve officials began a two-day policy meeting amid
expectations that more central bank action to help foster
economic growth could emerge in coming weeks.
    U.S. Treasuries maintained their gains despite a batch of
stronger-than-expected data - on regional manufacturing, home
prices, and consumer confidence.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR on Tuesday traded
7/32 higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from 1.50
percent late on Monday and not far off the record low of 1.38
percent touched last week.
    Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR, which bore the brunt of the
sell-off late last week, were up 14/32 to yield 2.56 percent,
down from 2.58 percent late Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Wednesday, as
investors wait for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce its
decision on monetary policy and a slew of manufacturing survey
data to shed light on the global economic condition.
    Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,612.86 an ounce by 
0019 GMT, after finishing July up nearly 1 percent -- its second
month of straight gains.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Wednesday after
disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and as expectations
faded for monetary stimulus this week in the United States and
Europe. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
had fallen 0.63 percent to $7,512.25 a tonne by 0902 GMT, after 
closing the previous session little changed and down 1.7 percent
for the month of July.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel on
Wednesday after softer manufacturing data from top energy
consumer China chipped away at a fragile market sentiment, while
fading hopes for U.S. monetary stimulus measures also weighed on
prices.
    Brent crude fell 15 cents to $104.77 a barrel by
0312 GMT, after hitting a near one-week low of $104.06 earlier.
U.S. crude CLc1 dipped 18 cents to $87.88 per barrel.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

