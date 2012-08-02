India morning call-Global markets

---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 12,971.06 -37.62 Nikkei 8,669.54 +27.69 NASDAQ 2,920.21 -19.31 FTSE 5,712.82 +77.54 S&P 500 1,375.32 -4.00 Hang Seng 19,7110.1 -112.28 SPI 200 Fut 4,216.00 -10.00 CRB Index 299.23 -0.28 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.5205 -0.004 US 30 YR Bond 2.589 -0.008 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2243 1.2245 Yen US$ 78.48 78.49 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1602.20 Silver (Lon) 27.45 Gold (NY) 1605.8 Light Crude 88.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------- pdates with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on disappointment that the Federal Reserve offered no new measures to stimulate the economy and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in volatility shortly after the open. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.62 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,971.06. The S&P 500 Index slipped 4.00 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,375.32. The Nasdaq Composite lost 19.31 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,920.21 For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rose on Wednesday following strong numbers from retailer Next and other blue-chip companies, although many investors held off trading ahead of key U.S. and European central bank policy meetings. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 77.54 points, or 1.4 percent higher, at 5,712.82 points - its highest closing level in nearly two weeks since ending at 5,714.19 points on July 19. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average steadied on Thursday morning as hopes for firm action from the European Central Bank to save the euro outweighed disappointment at the U.S. Federal Reserve deferring extra stimulus measures. The Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 8,701.42, while the broader Topix advanced 1 percent to 737.01. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were poised to edge lower on Thursday's open, dragged by a 1.9 percent loss for PetroChina that could help snap a five-day gaining streak on the Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,784.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Federal Reserve refrained from offering new stimulus, leaving the European Central Bank to carry the burden of the market's hopes. The dollar index was at 83.054, after peaking at 83.159, its highest since July 26. The euro fell more than a full cent from Wednesday's high of $1.2337 to a low around $1.2218. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve offered no new monetary stimulus for now even though policy-makers acknowledged a recent slowing in the U.S. economy and stubbornly high unemployment. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 13/32 lower at 102-4/32 with their yields at 1.515 percent, up 4.5 basis points from late on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered around a key support level at $1,600 on Thursday, after posting the biggest one-day loss in three weeks in the previous session when the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes of imminent stimulus to shore up a faltering economy. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,600.13 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after losing 0.9 percent on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery inched down 0.2 percent to $1,603.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Thursday, rebounding from near one-week lows hit in the previous session as investors looked to Europe for more easing measures after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes by deferring fresh monetary stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.44 percent to $7,457 a tonne by 0101 GMT, reversing some losses from the previous session when prices hit $7,421.50 a tonne -- the lowest since July 26. Prices have shed almost 15 percent from highs seen in February this year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures ended up but off its highs in choppy trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy had lost some momentum but offered no new stimulus that could shore up growth and translate into higher fuel demand. In London, Brent crude settled at $105.96 a barrel, gaining $1.04, after hitting a session high of $106.92. The day's gain followed two days of declines, although Brent ended July up more than 7 percent from June. U.S. crude settled at $88.91, gaining 85 cents, having turned slightly negative after the Fed statement. Before that it had hit the day's high of $89.47. The advance followed two days of losses, even though U.S. crude ended more than 3 percent higher for the month of July. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)