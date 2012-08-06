India morning call-Global markets

------------------(8:30 a.m)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,096.17 +217.29 Nikkei 8,702.3 +147.23 NASDAQ 2,967.90 +58.13 FTSE 5,787.28 +124.98 S&P 500 1,390.99 +25.99 Hang Seng 20,053.88+386.14 SPI 200 Fut 4,243.00 +58.00 CRB Index 300.69 +6.19 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.568 -0.003 US 30 YR Bond 2.6472 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2395 1.2399 Yen US$ 78.83 78.43 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1604.44 Silver (Lon) 27.71 Gold (NY) 1607.8 Light Crude 91.18 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - Wall Street rallied to its highest level since early May on Friday on a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and renewed hope European authorities would act to contain the euro zone debt crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average rallied 217.29 points, or 1.69 percent, to 13,096.17. The S&P 500 jumped 25.99 points, or 1.90 percent, to 1,390.99. The Nasdaq Composite added 58.13 points, or 2 percent, to 2,967.90. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a three-month high on Friday, as better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls helped markets recover their appetite for risk. At close the FTSE 100 was up 122.76 points, or 2.2 percent, at 5,785.06, making its highest close in three months and posting its biggest one-day gain since early June. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 2 percent in early trade on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy while a weaker yen granted exporters some breathing space. The Nikkei rose 8,722.11 while the broader Topix climbed 1.8 percent to 736.1 after closing down 0.6 percent on the year on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Hong Kong Shares were set to start the week higher on Monday, helped by a 3.4 percent jump in the shares of HSBC Holdings Plc amid gains for riskier assets after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday. The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 2 percent at 20,052.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.9 percent. For a full report, double click on FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro scaled a one-month high against the dollar on Monday in choppy trading as traders unwound bearish bets on the single currency after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week improved investor's appetite for risk. The euro was last up 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday at $1.2402, holding firm after surging roughly 1.7 percent on Friday, its biggest one-day percentage gain in about a month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday as benchmark yields flirted with their highest levels in a month after a better-than-expected domestic jobs report spurred investors to reduce safe-haven holdings of U.S. government debt. On Friday, the two-year Spanish government debt yield tumbled 78 basis points to 4.16 percent, the lowest since late May, while two-year Italian sovereign yield fell over 30 basis points to 3.20 percent, its lowest since mid-May. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Monday, extending gains from the previous session when the U.S. labour data beat market expectations, encouraging risk appetite and weighing on the dollar. Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,604.54 an ounce by 0036 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent last week as central banks on both sides of the Atlantic dashed hopes for imminent monetary easing. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concern over growth in the world's biggest economy, and as a fresh pledge by top metals consumer China to support growth also helped to underpin prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $7,440 per tonne by 110 GMT, down 0.07 percent after gains of more than 1 percent the previous session. Copper has shed more than 13 percent from the year's high hit in February to fall into negative territory for the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose sharply on Friday, with Brent crude futures hitting a 10-week high, after a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed employers added more jobs than expected in July. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index rose 2 percent, led by U.S. crude as a weak dollar fed the bull market sentiment. Brent September crude rose $3.04 to settle at $108.94 a barrel, having pushed 3 cents above the 100-day moving average to reach $109.13, highest intraday front-month price since reaching $109.36 on May 22. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)