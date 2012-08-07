India morning call-Global markets

----------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,117.51 +21.34 Nikkei 8,778.73 +52.44 NASDAQ 2,989.91 +22.01 FTSE 5,808.77 +21.49 S&P 500 1,394.23 +3.24 Hang Seng 20,072.26 +71.16 SPI 200 Fut 4,242.00 +12.00 CRB Index 301.75 +1.06 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.5664 +0.002 US 30 YR Bond 2.6552 +0.003 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2399 1.2402 Yen US$ 78.27 78.29 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1610.96 Silver (Lon) 27.82 Gold (NY) 1614.0 Light Crude 92.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Update with Tokyo and Hong Kong numbers EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed at three-month highs for the second day in a row on Monday, extending last week's rally on the hope for more assistance for the troubled euro zone. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 13,117.51 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,394.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.01 points, or 0.74 percent, to end at 2,989.91. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Cyclicals lifted Britain's top shares above 5,800 points for the first time since May on Monday as investors bet on eventual European Central Bank action to curb high peripheral bond yields, although low volumes showed not everyone was convinced. The FTSE 100 ended up 21.49 points, or 0.4 percent, at 5,808.77 after hitting its highest point since early April in intraday trade before coming off slightly into the close. Volume remained weak at 71 percent of its 90-day daily average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp rally, driven by strength in steelmakers after U.S. peer AK Steel announced price increases in a sign of an improving business. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,778.73, breaking above its 25-day moving average at 8,733.04 and setting its sight on the 75-day moving average at 8,816.35. The benchmark rallied 2 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to start slightly higher on Tuesday, with HSBC Holdings Plc and CNOOC Ltd the top two boosts on the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.18 percent at 20,033.87. The China Enterprises Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.16 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of momentum from the market. The single currency stood at $1.2386, having climbed as far as $1.2444 on Monday, a high not seen since early July. Against the yen, it bought 96.90, edging back slightly from a one-month peak of 97.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Monday before debt sales later in the week that could underscore how much investors are willing to pay for safety amid global market uncertainty. After what Jefferies & Co chief financial economist Ward McCarthy called a "volatility fest" last week, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes on Monday were trading 3/32 higher in price to yield 1.560 percent, down from 1.57 percent late on Friday, which was just below a four-week peak. Thirty-year bonds were trading up 1/32 in price to yield 2.648 percent, compared to 2.65 percent late Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Tuesday, striving to extend gains into a third straight session as investors expect the European Central Bank to take actions to contain the region's debt crisis. Spot gold inched up 60 cents to $1,610.99 an ounce by 0038 GMT, after two sessions of consecutive gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper edged down on Tuesday after two sessions of gains, with prices underpinned by hopes the euro zone would adopt fresh measures to shore up its faltering economy, while traders looked ahead to a slew of data from top metals consumer China this week. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.60 percent to $7,450 per tonne by 0111 GMT, reversing small gains seen the previous session. Prices have shed 15 percent from the year's peak in February and are now down almost 2 percent for the year. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Monday, closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S. stock markets rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. In London, Brent September crude rose 61 cents to settle at $109.55, the highest close for front-month Brent since May 16. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)