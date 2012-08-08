FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
August 8, 2012 / 3:20 AM / in 5 years

India morning call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

--------------(8:30 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                                   
DJIA          13,168.60  +51.09  Nikkei         8,946.65 +143.34
NASDAQ         3,015.86  +25.95  FTSE           5,841.24  +32.47
S&P 500        1,401.35   +7.12  Hang Seng     20,095.71  +15.98
SPI 200 Fut    4,267.00  +18.00  CRB Index        303.87   +2.12

Bonds (Yield)                                                   
US 10 YR Bond     1.618  -0.01   US 30 YR Bond     2.7118  -0.01

Currencies                                 
EUR US$          1.2398  1.2397  Yen US$           78.52   78.56

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1610.74          Silver (Lon)     28.000        
Gold (NY)       1613.6           Light Crude      93.28        
 ---------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose for a third straight day on
Tuesday, pushing the S&P above 1,400 for the first time since
early May, on growing optimism the European Central Bank would
act soon to contain the bloc's debt crisis. 
   The Dow Jones industrial average gained 50.71 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 13,168.22, according to the latest data. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 7.08 points, or 0.51
percent, to 1,401.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
25.95 points, or 0.87 percent, to 3,015.86.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 climbed to its highest close in
four months on Tuesday, with heavyweight miners and energy
stocks rallying on expectations of global economic stimulus and
outweighing a steep sell off in Standard Chartered. 
    As a result, FTSE 100 underperformed a rally of 1.6 percent
in euro zone blue chips. But the UK benchmark still
added 32.47 points, or 0.6 percent to 5,841.24 points, its
highest close in four months.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose for a third day to test
the psychological 9,000 level on Wednesday, powered by exporters
on hopes for a new round of stimulus from central banks, while
shares in struggling TV maker Sharp Corp recovered slightly. 
    The Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 8,935.86, breaking
above the 75-day moving average and setting its sights on the 
200-day moving average at 8,956, after rallying 2.9 percent in 
the previous two sessions. The last time the benchmark was at 
9,000-mark was in early July.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
     HONG KONG - Shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday
and could post a third straight day of gains helped by strength
in the financial sector, although Standard Chartered 
stayed weak. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at
20,188.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7
percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
     SYDNEY- The yen started Asian trading on the backfoot on
Wednesday, having sagged across the board as investors continued
to favour riskier assets on persistent hopes the European
Central Bank and Federal Reserve will add more stimulus soon. 
     The euro was at 97.43 yen, having touched a near
one-month high of 97.82, while the Australian dollar bought
82.90 yen after hitting a three-month high around
83.23 overnight. 
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Tuesday,
driving benchmark yields to the highest level in over a month as
investors pushed for lower prices ahead of two more debt sales
later in the week. 
    Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 19/32 lower
in price to yield 1.630 percent, hitting earlier in the day the
highest level since July 2 and up from 1.56 percent late Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE- Gold inched lower on Wednesday, after advancing
for three straight days on hopes that central banks in Europe
and the United States will launch more stimulusmeasures to help
shore up faltering economies. 
    Spot gold edged down $1.29 to $1,609.39 an ounce by 
0018 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent over the past three 
sessions.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE- London copper fell on Wednesday after a three-day
rally that pushed prices to a one-week top in the previous
session, although hopes of more action from Europe to sort out
its debt crisis continued to buttress the outlook 
for metal demand.
     Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped 0.5 percent to $7,543.75 a tonne by 0106 GMT, reversing 
gains from the previous session when it hit a one-week high and 
closed at $7,580 a tonne, its loftiest finish since July 19. 

    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices jumped to a 12-week peak on Tuesday as
falling North Sea output, support for more bond buying by the
U.S. Federal Reserve and Middle East tensions lifted crude
futures to a third straight higher settlement. 
    Brent September crude rose $2.45 to settle at $112 a
barrel, best close since May 15, after surging past the
front-month 200-day moving average of $111.28. The $112.56
intraday peak is the highest since prices hit $112.67 on May 15.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
