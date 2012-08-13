FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India morning call-Global markets
#Financials
August 13, 2012 / 3:30 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)-----------------------
Stock Markets                                          
DJIA          13,207.95  +42.76  Nikkei         8,892.61  +1.17
NASDAQ         3,020.86   +2.22  FTSE           5,847.11  -0.08
S&P 500        1,405.87   +3.07  Hang Seng     20,117.10 -19.02
SPI 200 Fut    4,272.00  +17.00  CRB Index        301.81  -3.00

Bonds                                                           
US 10 YR Bond     1.6471 -0.012 US 30 YR Bond     2.7370 -0.012

Currencies 
EUR US$          1.2295  1.2296 Yen US$           78.30   78.35

Commodities                                                     
Gold (Lon)      1624.61          Silver (Lon)      28.18        
Gold (NY)       1627.5           Light Crude       93.60        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 Index finished
slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight
sessions, but activity was light and gains were slight as the
market enters a seasonally slow period. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.76 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 13,207.95 at the close. The S&P 500 Index
added 3.07 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,405.87. The Nasdaq
Composite Index advanced 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent,
to close at 3,020.86.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares edged away from four-month
highs in thin trade on Friday as Chinese data pointed to
sluggish growth for the world's second largest economy, weighing
on risk-sensitive commodity stocks and banks. 
    The FTSE 100 ended down 4.40 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 5,847.11, maintaining most of its recent gains and posting a
1 percent gain on the week. Volume was once again thin, at only
55 percent of the index's 90-day daily average volume.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average seesawed in and out of
positive territory in early trade on Monday as fresh reasons to
buy were thin on the ground and technical resistance weighed
heavy, but hopes for further stimulus prevented a steep drop. 
    The Nikkei was flat at 8,893.99 while the broader Topix 
index was also flat at 747.30.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start the week
higher on Monday, with China Mobile among the top
boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index, along with property and
Chinese banking names.     
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at
20,188.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
        - - - -    
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The currency markets got off to a nondescript start
on Monday, with commodity currencies under mild pressure first
thing as investors continued to worry about the health of the
global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data.
    The euro, however, was barely changed from where it closed
in New York at $1.2285, having retreated from a one-month
high around $1.2444 set last week. It was also steady on the yen
at 96.16.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday,
recovering somewhat from losses earlier in the week, as concerns
about global growth spurred safe-haven buying and investors
looked ahead to U.S. inflation and retail sales data next week. 
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near $1,620 an ounce on Monday,
after gaining for a sixth straight day in the previous session
as downbeat China economic data triggered expectations of more
stimulus measures from the world's second-largest economy.
    Spot gold was little changed at $1,620.11 an ounce by
0039 GMT, after posting a weekly rise of nearly 1 percent. U.S.
gold futures contract for December delivery traded nearly
flat at $1,622.70
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SHANGHAI - London copper was steady near $7,490 per tonne,
after dropping for three straight sessions, as hopes for more
stimulus measures from China following recent weak data helped
underpin prices.     
    Investors are now eyeing U.S. retail sales and consumer
prices later this week as well as the euro zone's gross domestic
product reading for fresh trading cues.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down $4 to $7,486 per tonne by 0118 GMT, after hitting a
high above $7,490 earlier in the session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose above $113 per barrel
on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's
latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed
nuclear programme stoked tension in the region.
    Brent crude gained 68 cents to $113.63 a barrel by 0211 GMT,
reversing Friday's losses and gaining for six out of the past
seven sessions. U.S. oil rose 47 cents to $93.34, after
settling 49 cents lower at $92.87. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

 (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

