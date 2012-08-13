India morning call-Global markets

----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,207.95 +42.76 Nikkei 8,892.61 +1.17 NASDAQ 3,020.86 +2.22 FTSE 5,847.11 -0.08 S&P 500 1,405.87 +3.07 Hang Seng 20,117.10 -19.02 SPI 200 Fut 4,272.00 +17.00 CRB Index 301.81 -3.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.6471 -0.012 US 30 YR Bond 2.7370 -0.012 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2295 1.2296 Yen US$ 78.30 78.35 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1624.61 Silver (Lon) 28.18 Gold (NY) 1627.5 Light Crude 93.60 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Standard & Poor's 500 Index finished slightly higher on Friday to run its streak to six straight sessions, but activity was light and gains were slight as the market enters a seasonally slow period. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.76 points, or 0.32 percent, to 13,207.95 at the close. The S&P 500 Index added 3.07 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,405.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.22 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 3,020.86. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares edged away from four-month highs in thin trade on Friday as Chinese data pointed to sluggish growth for the world's second largest economy, weighing on risk-sensitive commodity stocks and banks. The FTSE 100 ended down 4.40 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,847.11, maintaining most of its recent gains and posting a 1 percent gain on the week. Volume was once again thin, at only 55 percent of the index's 90-day daily average volume. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average seesawed in and out of positive territory in early trade on Monday as fresh reasons to buy were thin on the ground and technical resistance weighed heavy, but hopes for further stimulus prevented a steep drop. The Nikkei was flat at 8,893.99 while the broader Topix index was also flat at 747.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start the week higher on Monday, with China Mobile among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index, along with property and Chinese banking names. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 20,188.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday, with commodity currencies under mild pressure first thing as investors continued to worry about the health of the global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data. The euro, however, was barely changed from where it closed in New York at $1.2285, having retreated from a one-month high around $1.2444 set last week. It was also steady on the yen at 96.16. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday, recovering somewhat from losses earlier in the week, as concerns about global growth spurred safe-haven buying and investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation and retail sales data next week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered near $1,620 an ounce on Monday, after gaining for a sixth straight day in the previous session as downbeat China economic data triggered expectations of more stimulus measures from the world's second-largest economy. Spot gold was little changed at $1,620.11 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after posting a weekly rise of nearly 1 percent. U.S. gold futures contract for December delivery traded nearly flat at $1,622.70 For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper was steady near $7,490 per tonne, after dropping for three straight sessions, as hopes for more stimulus measures from China following recent weak data helped underpin prices. Investors are now eyeing U.S. retail sales and consumer prices later this week as well as the euro zone's gross domestic product reading for fresh trading cues. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down $4 to $7,486 per tonne by 0118 GMT, after hitting a high above $7,490 earlier in the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose above $113 per barrel on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region. Brent crude gained 68 cents to $113.63 a barrel by 0211 GMT, reversing Friday's losses and gaining for six out of the past seven sessions. U.S. oil rose 47 cents to $93.34, after settling 49 cents lower at $92.87. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)